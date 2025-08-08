President Cyril Ramaphosa launches Rand Water Zuikerbosch Purification Plant, 8 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 08 August 2025, officiate the launch of the Station 5A Water Purification Plant at the Rand Water Zuikerbosch Plant in Vereeniging, Gauteng.

Rand Water, under the governance of the Department of Water and Sanitation, has provided bulk potable water since its establishment in 1903.

The new plant reflects government’s ongoing effort to ensure sustainable water security and to meet the growing demands of South Africa’s industrial heartland.

The launch also aligns with the commitment made by the President in his 2025 State of the Nation Address that government will take decisive steps to resolve water challenges in the country.

Rand Water is executing its augmentation programme through the construction of this new water purification facility.

The Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Works System is the biggest state-of-the-art water purification plant in Africa and one of Rand Water’s key water supply infrastructures.

It is a vital component of Rand Water’s long-term infrastructure plan, specifically designed to meet and keep pace with the continuous growth in customer demand, thereby ensuring consistent and reliable water supply for millions of residents.

The launch will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 08 August 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Rand Water Zuikerbosch Station in Vereeniging, Gauteng Province

Due to the Rand Water Plant being a National Key Point, media access will be limited to coverage of President Ramaphosa’s remarks at the end of his tour of the plant, on which he will be accompanied only by the Minister of Water and Sanitation and Rand Water executives.

Members of the media wishing to cover the Presidents Remarks are requested to send their details to Madolos@dws.gov.za by no later than 16h00 today Thursday, 07 August 2025.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA