President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Women’s Day Commemoration , 9 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday, 09 August 2025, officiate the National Women’s Day Commemoration hosted by the Greater Tzaneen Municipality in Limpopo Province.

Women’s Month 2025 marks the 69th anniversary of the historic 1956 demonstration in which 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August to protest against the extension of pass laws and the Urban Areas Act.

President Ramaphosa will address the national commemoration of Women's Day under the theme “Building Resilient Economies for All”.

The event will take place at the Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen.

The theme aligns with South Africa’s G20 Presidency women engagement working groups on empowerment prioritising socioeconomic development; strengthening an enabling ecosystem for women's participation in the economy; fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration for impact and strengthening GBVF prevention through education, dialogue, and social mobilisation.

The commitment to empower women encapsulates South Africa's G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability.

The focus of Women’s Month and is on promoting women's participation and representation in leadership and the economy. This focus recognises the potential of peace and security to create a conducive environment for women to thrive, undergirded by women’s key role in fostering social cohesion and building resilient communities.

President Ramaphosa will address National Women's Day Commemoration as follows:

Date: Saturday, 09 August 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen Municipality, Limpopo Province

