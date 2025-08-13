Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market to Reach USD $1093.73 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

Oil And Gas Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oil And Gas Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market?

The market size for oil and gas infrastructure has seen substantial growth in the past years. It is projected to surge from $739.23 billion in 2024 to $798.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth during the historic period occurred due to factors such as increased demand for energy, improved resource accessibility, market price fluctuations, the modernization of infrastructure, and worries over carbon emissions.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the oil and gas infrastructure market in the coming years. With an anticipated twofold increase to $1093.74 billion by 2029, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 8.2%. This projected growth in the forecast period is largely due to factors such as risk management strategies, adaptability to market changes, financial and investment trends, supply chain resiliency, and the incorporation of remote operations. Key trends during the forecast period involve fluctuations in energy demand, access to resources, the transition towards renewable energy, volatility in the market, and geopolitical elements.

Download a free sample of the oil and gas infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8483&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Oil And Gas Infrastructure Global Market Growth?

The oil and gas infrastructure market is anticipated to expand due to the escalating demand for natural gas. As a colorless, odorless, and cleanest fossil fuel, natural gas is composed of one carbon atom and four hydrocarbon atoms (CH4 or methane). The surge in global demand for natural gas necessitates increased production and infrastructural development. For example, the European Commission, a Belgium-based executive branch of the European Union, reported in May 2024 that in 2023, natural gas demand rose significantly in Finland (+25.6%), Sweden (+11.1%), Poland (+5.3%), Malta (+4.5%), Denmark (+1.1%), and Croatia (+0.8%) compared to 2022. Hence, the expanding demand for natural gas is propelling the growth of the oil and gas infrastructure market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Oil And Gas Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NGL Energy Partners LP

• Centrica PLC

• Kinder Morgan Inc.

• Schlumberger Limited

• Royal Vopak NV

• Shell PLC

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Baker Hughes Company

• Chevron Corporation

• TotalEnergies SE

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market?

Technological evolution has become a prominent trend in the oil and gas infrastructure market. Major corporations in this market are creating novel advancements to solidify their prominence. For instance, Airbus, a U.S. company specializing in aerospace tech, developed satellite-based inspection services for oil and gas infrastructure in August 2022. Such inspections are vital for identifying potential issues that could undermine the integrity of the infrastructure and cause harm to the environment, people, or machinery. Satellite tech is rapidly advancing, with high-res images now obtainable. Radar images offer a 25 cm resolution, while optical images can offer up to 30 cm (Pléiades Neo) (TerraSAR-X). The newly introduced Pléiades Neo HD15 imaging product offers a phenomenal 15 cm resolution. These high-resolution images facilitate a comprehensive examination of installations, machinery, and other equipment, including pipelines. Depending on the specific application and cloud coverage, the most suitable sensor will be utilized.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Report?

The oil and gas infrastructuremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Category: Surface And Lease Equipment, Gathering And Processing, Oil, Gas And NGL Pipelines, Oil And Gas Storage, Refining And Oil Products Transport, Export Terminals

2) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

3) By Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

Subsegments:

1) By Surface And Lease Equipment: Wellhead Equipment, Separators And Treaters, Pumps And Compressors

2) By Gathering And Processing: Gathering Systems, Processing Facilities

3) By Oil, Gas, And NGL Pipelines: Crude Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Pipelines

4) By Oil And Gas Storage: Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs), Underground Storage (UGS), LNG Storage Tanks

5) By Refining And Oil Products Transport: Refineries, Product Pipelines, Transportation And Distribution Systems

6) By Export Terminals: Crude Oil Export Terminals, LNG Export Terminals, Product Export Terminals

View the full oil and gas infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-infrastructure-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Oil And Gas Infrastructure Industry?

In 2024, Europe led in the global oil and gas infrastructure market. The forecast expects growth in this sector for the upcoming year. Regions included in the report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oil And Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-upstream-activities-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-supporting-activities-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-sensors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.