Produced Water Treatment Market to Expand at a 7.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $9.87 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Produced Water Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Produced Water Treatment Market Worth?

The market size of produced water treatment has substantially expanded in the past few years. Its value is predicted to increase from $7.04 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the implementation of stricter environmental regulations, a surge in oil and gas production, industrial growth, the necessity for water recycling and reuse, an increase in offshore drilling activities, fears of contaminating groundwater, and the call for sustainable and ecologically friendly practices.

Expectations are high for the produced water treatment market to experience substantial growth in the near future, with estimates predicting a swell to $9.88 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This optimistic forecast is mainly due to the increased attention being given to solutions for water scarcity, the rising global energy demand, greater investment in sustainable infrastructure, the broadening scope of unconventional oil and gas exploration, heightened public understanding of environmental concerns, and the escalating requirement for efficient treatment solutions. Expected trends within this forecast period encompass escalated usage of technologies like membrane filtration and electrochemical processes, an enhanced emphasis on zero-liquid discharge systems, increasing incorporation of automation and digital monitoring, widened utilization of chemical treatment solutions, growing investment in research and development for more effective treatments, and an intensified focus on regulatory compliance and adopting sustainable practices.

Download a free sample of the produced water treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19161&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Produced Water Treatment Market?

The increasing worldwide production of oil and gas is predicted to spur the expansion of the produced water treatment market. The elevation in oil and gas production is spurred by the surge in international energy requirements and the introduction of innovative extraction technologies like fracking and deep-water drilling. Produced water treatment aids oil and gas production by facilitating environmental regulation compliance, safe disposal, and recycling, thereby upholding operations. For instance, as reported by HM Revenue and Customs, a non-ministerial government department in the UK, there was a rise in total government revenues received from UK oil and gas production to $1.84 billion (£1.4 billion) in the tax year 2021-2022, from $0.39 billion (£0.3 billion) the previous year, marking an increase of $ 1.45 billion (£1.1 billion). As a result, the upward trend in worldwide oil and gas production is prompting the growth of the produced water treatment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Produced Water Treatment Market?

Major players in the Produced Water Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dow Inc.

• Veolia Group

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Baker Hughes Company

• Halliburton Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• DuPont Inc.

• SUEZ Group

• National Oilwell Varco Inc.

• TechnipFMC plc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Produced Water Treatment Sector?

Key industries in the produced water treatment market are spearheading new tech innovations, like microbubble technology, to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of contaminant extraction and water reclamation procedures. Using miniscule gas bubbles, typically ranging from 10 to 100 micrometers, this technology enhances several processes, including the removal of contaminants. During water treatment, these diminutive bubbles contribute to pollutant separation by sticking to the pollutants, thus simplifying their extraction from water. For example, in January 2024, Adaptive Process Solutions (APS), an American provider of water and wastewater treatment technology, introduced the Microbubble Infusion Unit (MiFU), a state-of-the-art system crafted to maximize contaminant removal in produced water. Using microbubble technology, this innovative unit produces extremely minute gas bubbles that effectively adhere to pollutants, boosting their extraction and separation. The MiFU targets a significant elevation in the effectiveness and efficiency of water reclamation procedures, paving the path towards more sustainable and cost-efficient water management solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Produced Water Treatment Market Share?

The produced water treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Chemical Treatment, Reverse Osmosis Or Membrane Treatment, Biological Treatment, Physical Treatment, Combined Systems, Other Treatments

2) By Production Source: Crude Oil, Natural Gas

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

4) By End User: Oil And Gas, Industrial, Power Generation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Treatment: Coagulation and Flocculation, Disinfection, Oxidation, Precipitation

2) By Reverse Osmosis Or Membrane Treatment: Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis

3) By Biological Treatment: Activated Sludge Process, Biofilm Reactors, Constructed Wetlands, Anaerobic Digestion

4) By Physical Treatment: Filtration, Sedimentation, Oil-Water Separation, Centrifugation

5) By Combined Systems: Chemical And Physical Treatment Systems, Biological And Chemical Treatment Systems, Membrane And Chemical Treatment Systems

6) By Other Treatments: Thermal Treatment, Electrocoagulation, Advanced Oxidation Processes

View the full produced water treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/produced-water-treatment-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Produced Water Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for produced water treatment. It's predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming timeline. The report on produced water treatment market comprises data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Produced Water Treatment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-global-market-report

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-water-treatment-chemicals-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.