The Business Research Company's Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market to Reach USD $14.62 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

It will grow to $14.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

In recent times, the market size for surfactants in the beauty and personal care industry has seen consistent growth. The industry, worth $11.15 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $11.69 billion in 2025—reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The expansion in the past can be associated with factors such as the growth of the cosmetic industry, a heightened public awareness about personal hygiene and grooming, a boost in the need for personal care items, and fast-paced urbanization.

Expectations of robust growth are surrounding the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the coming years, with a projected increase to $14.62 billion by 2029. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The market growth during the forecast period is likely driven by factors such as the boom in e-commerce, expanding markets, an increase in disposable income, and a heightened emphasis on aesthetics. Significant trends forecasted within this time frame include the popularity of clean beauty products, microbiome-friendly formulations, ethical sourcing, anti-pollution products, and biodegradable surfactants.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Growth?

The rise in demand for various types of waterless products is fuelling the expansion of the beauty and personal care surfactants market. Typically, beauty and personal care items consist of 60-80% of water. By eliminating H20 from the equation, manufacturers can make room for more active elements in the beauty concoction and can use lesser protective additives. Additionally, waterless products are more eco-friendly. It is predicted that by 2025, two-thirds of the global population might suffer from water scarcity. The beauty sector, ranking second after agriculture, consumes the most water. Waterless items also decrease the carbon footprint, are lighter for transportation, require less packaging, and are far more compact, making them a top choice for major manufacturers.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

Major players in the Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants include:

• BASF SE

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Kao Corporation

• Stepan Company

• Rhodia

• Clariant AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Croda International PLC

• Huntsman International LLC

• Solvay SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

Key players in the beauty and personal care surfactants industry are channeling their efforts towards the development of innovative products such as the Peptovitae series to increase their market earnings. The Peptovitae series, a collection of four patented and scientifically-engineered biomimetic peptides, presents a new breed of peptides. For example, in January 2022, the Germany-based manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, BASF SE, launched this series. The Peptovitae range offers consumers an avenue for creating distinctive and creative solutions for a broad range of skin problems. Newly introduced bioactives from BASF's personal care product line, care creations, are primed to battle age markers, enhance skin luminosity, soothe and hydrate skin, and better the condition of skin susceptible to dryness and inflammation.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Report?

The beauty and personal care surfactantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionic, Other Types

2) By Origin: Synthetic Surfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants

3) By Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Ionic: Alkoxylates, Fatty Alcohols, Amine Oxides

2) By Cationic: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Esterquats, Cationic Polymers

3) By Amphoteric: Betaine, Imidazolines, Amphoacetates

4) By Anionic: Sulfates (e.g., Sodium Lauryl Sulfate), Sulfonates, Phosphate Esters

5) By Other Types: Silicone-Based Surfactants, Fluorosurfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the beauty and personal care surfactants market and is forecasted to register the most rapid growth in the subsequent period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

