The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Barrier Resins Market to Reach USD $5.55 Billion by 2029 at 8.4% CAGR

It will grow to $5.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Barrier Resins Market In 2025?

There has been a stable expansion in the barrier resins market size in the preceding years. The market, which stood at $3.86 billion in 2024, is expected to see a rise to $4.02 billion in 2025, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth experienced historically has been driven by factors like the increasing demand for food packaging, higher consumer consciousness about food safety, adherence to regulations, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, and the global expansion of the market.

In the upcoming years, the market size for barrier resins is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching $5.56 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The increase during the forecast period can be credited to the expansion of e-commerce, rising demand in the agriculture sector, the burgeoning packaging industry, and growth in disposable income. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass digital printing on barrier packaging, antimicrobial barrier coatings, biodegradable barrier resins, recyclable barrier materials, and high-barrier films.

Download a free sample of the barrier resins market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5881&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Barrier Resins Market?

The desire for extended food product shelf life is propelling the barrier resins market's expansion. There's a rising need for food items that maintain their freshness for an extended period. Barrier resins are utilized in the food and beverage packaging sector to shield packaged goods from dampness and prevent gas intrusion. They give improved shelf life and uniformity, and stop odours and UV rays from penetrating the packaging, thereby preserving the food's vitamin content. Truebell, an FMCG firm based in the UAE, noted a tripling in demand for items with a long shelf life. The firm recognized an increased interest in products with extended shelf life and baking ingredients, accompanied by an upsurge in the consumption of homemade meals. Therefore, the escalating demand for food products with extended shelf life will fuel the growth of the barrier resins market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Barrier Resins Industry?

Major players in the Barrier Resins include:

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Tenjin Limited

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Solvay International SA

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Nspec Ethylene Oxide and Specialities

• LyondellBasell Industries NV

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Barrier Resins Market In The Globe?

In an effort to increase their market profitability, major companies in the barrier resin industry are focusing on the innovation of new products like Decovery CQ 6010. This partially bio-based resin product was launched by Covestro AG, a Germany-based material company, in May 2023. Decovery CQ 6010 is specifically designed for a range of culinary applications due to its ability to resist oil, grease and manage moisture barriers. This resin is sourced from maize, castor beans, and bark, representing about 37% of its total composition. Notably, Decovery CQ 6010 delivers a significantly lower carbon footprint than virgin PE and conventional fossil-based coatings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Barrier Resins Market Report?

The barrier resinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

2) By Resin Type: Polyvinylidene Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Other Resin Types

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical And Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Flexible Packaging: Pouches and Bags, Wrappers, Films and Laminates

2) By Rigid Packaging: Containers, Trays and Tubs, Caps and Closures

View the full barrier resins market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Barrier Resins Market By 2025?

In 2024, the barrier resins market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the predicted period. The market report encompasses details on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Barrier Resins Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Crash Barrier Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crash-barrier-systems-global-market-report

Barrier Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-systems-global-market-report

Hot Melt Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.