Derivative reporting requirements under UK EMIR: additional draft Q&As

We are now seeking feedback, alongside the FCA, on two additional draft Q&As. These have been developed in response to issues identified by market participants.

To support firms’ reporting, the Bank and FCA have shared guidance in the form of Q&As .

The derivatives data reported under Article 9 of the UK European Market Infrastructure Regulation (UK EMIR) provides transparency to us and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the UK derivatives market for systemic risk and financial stability monitoring purposes. It is important the data to which we have access is complete, accurate, reported consistently and on time to ensure we can fulfil our financial stability objectives and to promote the safety and soundness of regulated firms.

The draft Q&As should be read in conjunction with the FCA/Bank of England Policy Statement (PS 23/2) and the supporting documentation below (which are collectively referred to as ‘the requirements’):

The FCA is responsible for Trade Repository (TR) requirements for procedures for reconciliation and to verify how complete and correct the data are.

Under Article 9 of UK EMIR, the Bank of England (the Bank) and the FCA (together, ‘the Authorities’) share responsibilities for the derivatives reporting obligation. The Bank is responsible for the framework for derivatives reporting as they apply to central counterparties (CCPs). The FCA is responsible for the reporting framework for all other counterparties.

The draft Q&As subject to this consultation have been informed by discussions with trade associations, reporting counterparties, TRs and CCPs via the UK EMIR Reporting Industry Engagement Group. This group, co-chaired by us and the FCA, provides a forum for discussing UK EMIR reporting issues with industry to ensure consistent reporting.

These Q&As are in draft form and should be treated as indicative only. They may be subject to change and should not be interpreted as final or as reflecting a definitive policy position. We anticipate the finalised Q&As will be published in October 2025, following the conclusion of this consultation process, and will be appended to the relevant topic to which they relate, as indicated by the numbering below.

4. Derivatives Identifiers

4.14 When is it acceptable to report with a technical ISIN?

The technical ISIN [TBC] can be used to populate the following fields in the specified scenarios only:

1. Underlying identification field (Table 2, item 14):

i. If a single stock equity that is the underlying of a reportable derivative transaction is issued in a region that does not mandate the use of an ISIN, and no ISIN is available.

ii. If a pre-IPO single stock equity is the underlying of a reportable derivative transaction. This field should be updated with the relevant ISIN as soon as it becomes available, post-IPO.

2. Identifier of the basket’s constituents field (Table 2, item 18):

i. If a custom basket of a reportable derivative transaction is composed entirely of constituents that are either not traded on a trading venue or do not have an available ISIN (for the reasons mentioned in 1. above).

For the avoidance of doubt, the technical ISIN should not be used to report the ISIN field (Table 2, item 7) in any scenario. For reference, a product identifier is not required for derivatives executed on a third-country organised trading platform if neither an ISIN nor a UPI is available, as set out in question 4.5.

Please note that we have held initial discussions with the London Stock Exchange (the UK NNA) regarding the use of a technical ISIN within UK reporting in line with the proposed question 4.14. For reference, the suggested characteristics of the technical ISIN are as follows, although these will be determined by the UK NNA and are not subject to this consultation:

Issuer Name: FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (THE)

ISIN: GB ISIN prefix

CFI Code: TMXXXX

OPOL: No Country – XXXX – Unlisted

LEI: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94

11. Asset Class and Product Specific

11.7 How should a ‘FX swap’ be reported?

The term ‘FX swap’ is used interchangeably within industry, either to describe a combination of two FX Forward contracts (near and far legs) or a single FX Swap contract.

The reporting of a ‘FX swap’ will therefore depend on how it has been concluded by counterparties:

i. where concluded as a combination of two FX Forward contracts (near and far legs) that have been negotiated together as the product of a single economic agreement, it should be reported in two separate reports, with the relevant Package transaction fields populated eg the Package identifier field (Table 2 Item 6); or

ii. where concluded as a FX Swap contract, it should be reported within a single report.

In the case of i., as set out in question 11.1, only contracts within the Package transaction that are subject to the UK EMIR reporting obligations should be reported:

a. where both the near and far legs are FX Forward contracts, reports for both legs should be submitted;

b. where the near leg is a FX Spot contract and the far leg is a FX Forward contract, only a report for the FX Forward should be submitted; and

c. where both the near and far legs are FX Spot contracts, no reports should be submitted.

As set out in Article 3, Annex A of the UK EMIR Technical Standards on the Minimum Details of the Data to be Reported to Trade Repositories 2023, counterparties to a derivative contract composed of a combination of derivative contracts should agree on the number of separate reports to be submitted in relation to that derivative contract. In this regard, counterparties may consider the manner in which the contracts are executed, confirmed and settled.