Public asked to help select UK wildlife to appear on new banknote series

News release

The public are being asked to give their views on a selection of wildlife, native to the UK, that will appear on the next series of banknotes in a consultation launched today.

Working with a panel of wildlife experts from across the UK, the Bank of England has produced a shortlist of animals that could become the central image on the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.

The list has been grouped into three categories, which cover a variety of species and environments. Each banknote will feature a different animal, making them easily recognisable to the public. The shortlist is:

Mammals

Birds

Amphibians, insects and fish

bottlenose dolphin

Atlantic puffin

Atlantic salmon

brown hare

barn owl

basking shark

European hedgehog

common kingfisher

buff-tailed bumblebee

grey seal

Eurasian curlew

common frog

pine marten

great spotted woodpecker

Emperor dragonfly

red fox

white-tailed eagle

marsh fritillary butterfly



The public can select up to two examples from each category in a consultation running until 3 July. Only the animals on the shortlist published today can feature as the central images on the new series. We are not seeking alternative nominations.

In July 2025, the Bank announced that work will begin on designing the next series of banknotes, with the goal to increase counterfeit resilience, and launched a consultation on the theme for the design. In March 2026, the Bank announced that nature, with a particular focus on wildlife, had been chosen as the theme for the next series of banknotes. The nature theme received the highest proportion of nominations in last year’s public consultation and much of the feedback referred to wildlife that is native to the UK. Animals are vital to our landscapes, ecosystems and everyday lives and have long inspired iconic works of art, music and literature.

The views of the public will be an important consideration in making the final decision on the design. Each denomination will need to be easy to tell apart. It is important that there are four distinct animals across the four denominations and that they are able to represent different environments from across the UK. The central images will be complemented with additional elements from wildlife and nature.

Given this, it is possible that the Bank may not necessarily choose the four animals that receive the highest number of responses. Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, will make the final decision, taking into account the public’s feedback. The Bank will announce the outcome of this consultation by the end of 2026.

Victoria Cleland, Bank of England Chief Cashier, said:

“I very much hope the public will enjoy engaging in our consultation to choose the animals to feature on our next series of banknotes. The shortlisted animals demonstrate the rich variety of wildlife we have to celebrate in the UK.”

It will be a number of years before the next series is launched. It is a detailed, multi-year process to design, test and print the notes, ensuring they are high-quality, resilient, accessible and incorporate the latest anti-counterfeiting technology. The next series will continue to include a portrait of the monarch. Representation of the Home Nations will also be an important feature in the design.

Since 1970 the Bank has showcased many inspirational historical figures who have helped shape national thought, innovation, leadership and values on its banknotes. The first of the current G series has been in circulation since 2016, when the Churchill £5 banknote was issued. Banknotes are updated periodically to incorporate the newest security and accessibility features.

The change to wildlife imagery, supported by the public consultation and feedback, provides an opportunity to celebrate another important aspect of the UK. The chosen animal imagery will be combined with security technology to help prevent counterfeiting. Animals are especially well suited for this, giving us many options to feature recognisable forms and movements within the security features.

Notes to editors

1. The consultation closes at 11.59pm BST on Friday 3 July 2026. We are seeking responses in particular from residents of the UK and British citizens living abroad. They can be submitted via an online form available on the Bank’s website or by post.

2. Visual assets.

3. In March 2026, the Bank announced that nature had been chosen as the theme for the next series of banknotes. Nature received the highest proportion of nominations in last year's consultation, as well as support in focus groups commissioned by the Bank with 60% of respondents selecting it as one of their preferred themes. Architecture and landmarks was the second-most popular at 56%. This was followed by notable historical figures at 38%, arts, culture and sport at 30%, innovation at 23% and noteworthy milestones at 19%.

4. The Bank explained in March 2026 that we would not include household pets as part of the options.

5. The Bank engaged a panel of wildlife experts who have helped create the shortlist of wildlife for the public to consider. The panel consists of:

Katy Bell, Ulster Wildlife

Gordon Buchanan MBE, wildlife filmmaker

Miranda Krestovnikoff, wildlife presenter

Steve Ormerod, Cardiff University

Nadeem Perera, wildlife presenter

Dawn Scott, Nottingham Trent University

6. The Bank appointed the external expert panel based on several factors: selecting named specialists with recognised expertise in the UK’s wildlife; ensuring strong links to relevant nature organisations; prioritising diversity across background, region and experience; and drawing on individuals with broad professional or academic credentials.

7. While the use of cash for transactions has declined over the past decade, it remains the preferred payment method for about one in seven people and is used by many more. The amount of cash in circulation has also continued to increase, reaching £91.5 billion at the end of February 2026.

8. The current series of banknotes represents each of the Home Nations with a shield that appears on all four denominations.

9. The first of the current notes (Series G) was the £5 issued in September 2016. This was followed by the £10 in September 2017, the £20 in February 2020 and the £50 note in June 2021. The current series features portraits of Winston Churchill (£5), Jane Austen (£10), JMW Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50).

10. The Bank has been issuing notes since soon after its founding in 1694. Since then, the Bank has updated them periodically to incorporate the newest security and accessibility features. With each redesign, the Bank has changed the visual imagery so that the public can easily tell the difference between the old and the new banknotes. Until the 1920s, all the Bank’s banknotes had a single-sided, calligraphic design. Multi-coloured, graphic designs were introduced in the late 1920s. Since 1970, the Bank has showcased historical figures who have helped shape national thought, innovation, leadership and values on our banknotes.