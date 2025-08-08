Animal Feed Testing Service Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $1.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The market size for animal feed testing services has seen considerable growth in the past few years. This market is expected to rise from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include scientific research and development, the globalization of feed trade, demands for quality assurance, emphasis on nutritional value, and industry consolidation and growth.

In the coming years, a significant boom is anticipated in the animal feed testing service market, and it is predicted to catapult to around ""$1.97 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This robust growth during the projected period can be attributed to several factors such as globalization and trade development, a surge in the demand for safe food, adherence to stringent regulatory requirements, and the emphasis on animal welfare. The future trends during the forecasted period include escalating levels of regulatory compliance, growing demand for nutritional analysis, the importance of quality assurance & traceability, amplified cognizance of food safety, and the expansion of livestock production.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The escalating incidents of illnesses derived from food are forecasted to fuel the expansion of animal feed testing services. Foodborne sicknesses are ailments that occur as a result of consuming or drinking contaminated consumables. Infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites constitute the bulk of these illnesses. The risks posed by these pathogens and spoilage organisms crucially necessitate the testing of animal feed to guarantee food safety, given that contaminants can rapidly infect the supply chain leading to livestock harm, product withdrawals, or public health issues. Moreover, the surge in livestock diseases has amplified the need for animal feed testing services. For example, the World Health Organization, a Swiss agency tasked with global public health, reported in May 2022 that an approximate 600 million people globally fall sick after consuming tainted food and about 420,000 perish annually. This leads to a loss of 33 million healthy life years and $110 billion in productivity and medical costs due to unsafe food in underprivileged and middle-income countries. More alarmingly, children below five constitute 40% of the foodborne illness load, with an annual death toll of 125,000. Hence, the growing prevalence of food-related sicknesses is propelling the expansion of the animal feed testing services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Animal Feed Testing Service market include:

• Agrolab GmbH

• ALS Limited

• Bruker Corp.

• Central Testing Laboratory Inc.

• Cumberland Valley Analytical Services Inc.

• DM Scientific Ltd.

• EMSL Analytical Inc.

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intertek Group plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

Leading businesses in the animal feed testing services market are innovating advanced offerings like Quality Control (QC) to confirm the safety, uniformity, and nutritional quality of animal feed products. QC is a system by which companies affirm that a good or service meets certain quality and performance specifications. For example, JAPFA, an agro-industrial firm from India, established an Animal Feed and Agri Allied Products Testing Laboratory in Maharashtra and West Bengal in May 2023. The lab has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), an India-based lab that grants accreditation to Conformity Assessment Bodies (Laboratories) across India. This laboratory, equipped to offer crucial testing services, aims to ensure that animal feed products adhere to safety standards, possess the requisite nutrition, and comply with regulatory measures. This is vital in promoting the health and productivity of livestock. This lab also guarantees the quality control and safety of animal feed by examining samples to determine their nutritional value, spot contaminants, and evaluate the comprehensive makeup of the feed.

What Segments Are Covered In The Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Market Report?

The animal feed testing servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Testing Type: Pathogen Testing, Fats And Oils Analysis, Feed Ingredient Analysis, Metal And Mineral Analysis, Pesticides And Fertilizers Analysis, Drugs And Antibiotics Analysis, Mycotoxin Testing, Nutritional Labeling, Proximate Analysis, Other Testing Types

2) By Feed Type: Pet Feed, Equine Feeds

3) By Equipment Type: Bomb Calorimeter, Atomic Absorption Spectroscope (AAS), Gas Chromatograph-Flame Ionization Detector (GC-FID), Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Other Equipment Types

4) By End-Users: Manufacturers, Third Party Testers, Growers Or Non-Profits

Subsegments:

1) By Pathogen Testing: Bacterial Analysis, Viral Analysis

2) By Fats And Oils Analysis: Fatty Acid Composition, Oxidative Stability Testing

3) By Feed Ingredient Analysis: Nutritional Content Evaluation, Quality Assessment Of Raw Materials

4) By Metal And Mineral Analysis: Heavy Metal Testing, Mineral Content Analysis

5) By Pesticides And Fertilizers Analysis: Residue Testing For Pesticides, Fertilizer Content Verification

6) By Drugs And Antibiotics Analysis: Detection Of Antibiotic Residues, Analysis Of Growth Promoters

7) By Mycotoxin Testing: Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, Fusarium Toxins

8) By Nutritional Labeling: Ingredient Declaration, Nutritional Profile Assessment

9) By Proximate Analysis: Moisture Content, Crude Protein, Fat, And Fiber Analysis

10) By Other Testing Types: Sensory Evaluation, Shelf-Life Studies

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global animal feed testing service market. The market report for animal feed testing service detailed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The projected growth status of North America in this market was also described.

