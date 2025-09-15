The Clifford Clinic Launches AviClear – Singapore’s First & Only Clinic to Offer This Medically Proven Acne Treatment

The Clifford Clinic

SINGAPORE, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major advancement for acne care in Singapore, The Clifford Clinic is proud to be the first and only medical clinic in Singapore to offer AviClear , an FDA-cleared laser treatment for mild to severe acne.AviClear is the world’s first energy-based device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of acne. Unlike traditional acne therapies that involve long-term use of antibiotics, topical retinoids, or oral isotretinoin, AviClear provides a drug-free, non-invasive, and long-lasting solution with minimal discomfort and zero downtime.How AviClear WorksAviClear operates using a precisely tuned 1726nm laser wavelength that selectively targets sebaceous glands—the oil-producing structures in the skin that are the root cause of acne. By safely heating and downregulating the activity of these glands through a process called selective photothermolysis, AviClear reduces sebum production, thereby preventing acne formation at its source.Key features of AviClear include:• Three-session protocol, spaced four to six weeks apart• No need for topical numbing• Integrated AviCool™ contact cooling system for enhanced patient comfort• Safe and effective on all skin types (Fitzpatrick I–VI)• No peeling, purging, or post-treatment photosensitivityClinical studies show continued improvement even months after the final session, as the sebaceous glands progressively reduce activity.Clinical Success StoriesCase Study 1 – Severe Hormonal Acne (Female, 23 years old)A patient with longstanding cystic acne on the jawline and cheeks showed 70% lesion reduction after the second AviClear session and near-complete clearance by 12 weeks post-treatment. She previously failed oral antibiotics and experienced side effects from isotretinoin.Case Study 2 – Adolescent Acne (Male, 17 years old)This patient had inflammatory and comedonal acne resistant to over-the-counter topicals. AviClear treatments led to visible improvements in just 6 weeks, with sustained results and no recurrence six months later.Case Study 3 – Adult-Onset Acne (Male, 35 years old)With no prior acne history, this patient developed adult-onset acne due to stress and environmental triggers. After three AviClear sessions, oil production dropped significantly, and his active acne fully resolved without the need for oral medications.Why The Clifford Clinic?The Clifford Clinic is renowned for its expertise in acne management and laser dermatology, combining medical-grade technology with a personalized, results-driven approach. As the exclusive provider of AviClear in Singapore, the clinic upholds the highest standards of clinical safety and innovation."We are proud to pioneer AviClear in Singapore and offer our patients an advanced, drug-free option that targets acne at its source," said Dr. Gerard Ee, Medical Director of The Clifford Clinic. "It’s a life-changing technology that complements our philosophy of delivering minimally invasive yet highly effective treatments."For more information, please visit https://cliffordclinic.com/skin/aviclear-acne/ Book a ConsultationAviClear is now available exclusively at The Clifford Clinic.To find out if AviClear is right for you, schedule a consultation:The Clifford Clinic50 Raffles Place, #01-01 The Clifford Clinic, Singapore 048623+65 6532 2400thecliffordclinic@gmail.com

