Billionaire Media Legend Larry Namer Joins Global Movement for Perseverance This August 18

When a global media icon like Larry Namer stands with us, it shows the world that perseverance isn’t just personal — it’s a principle that builds lasting impact” — Alain Horoit

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major moment for global inspiration and social impact, Larry Namer , billionaire media legend and co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, has aligned with Never Give Up Day , the international celebration dedicated to perseverance, resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit — held annually on August 18 With a media career spanning five decades and global influence through his company Metan Global, Larry Namer’s support for Never Give Up Day brings a wave of credibility, reach, and renewed momentum to a celebration already recognized in over 40 countries."Perseverance has always been at the core of everything I’ve done,” says Larry Namer, President of Metan Global."Success doesn’t come without failure, setbacks, and the need to reinvent. That’s why I stand behind Never Give Up Day — it represents something we all need to hear, at every stage of life and business."A Powerful Endorsement That Signals Global GrowthWhile Never Give Up Day continues to gain traction among individuals, cities, companies, and community organizations, Larry Namer’s endorsement marks a powerful turning point. When leaders of his stature lend their name and voice to a cause, it signals more than support — it signals momentum."Larry Namer’s backing is a game-changer,” says Alain Horroit, Founder of Never Give Up Day."He’s not just a media icon — he’s someone who embodies the mindset this day is built on. His story, his journey, and now his voice will help elevate Never Give Up Day into a movement that reaches even more people, in even more meaningful ways."Larry Namer is no stranger to building from the ground up. As the visionary behind E! Entertainment, and now as President of Metan Global with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Beijing, he has long championed creativity, innovation, and connection on a global scale. His alignment with Never Give Up Day reflects a shared belief in the power of determination — in business, in leadership, and in life."Every major success I’ve had started with the decision to not give up — even when things looked impossible,” Namer shares.“I’ve seen firsthand how resilience shapes outcomes, reputations, and futures. If this day can remind even one person to keep going, it’s already worth it."About Never Give Up DayNever Give Up Day is celebrated every year on August 18 as a global day of recognition for the strength it takes to overcome adversity. Celebrated in over 40 countries, it unites people through a simple but powerful message: keep going. From city proclamations to personal tributes, community events to corporate campaigns, Never Give Up Day is fast becoming a recognized platform for leadership, growth, and personal empowerment.About Larry NamerLarry Namer is a media visionary, business leader, and co-founder of E! Entertainment Television. He is currently the President of Metan Global, a media and technology company connecting international brands to audiences across Asia and North America. With over 50 years of experience, Larry has built and led some of the most influential media platforms in the world.

