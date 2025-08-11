Zeekr 7X awarded 5-star Euro NCAP rating

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-electric Zeekr 7X has been awarded a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, the highest possible in one of the world’s most respected consumer safety assessments.Following the 5-stars awarded to the Zeekr 001 shooting brake and Zeekr X compact SUV in 2024 – the Zeekr X also receiving the Best in Class Award for Small SUV and Pure Electric Vehicles – this latest result means that every Zeekr model offered in Europe has a 5-star Euro NCAP rating. This achievement reflects the priority that Zeekr places on safety in the design and development of its vehicles.The Zeekr 7X, like the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X, was developed using the state-of-the-art SEA modular vehicle architecture, which uses an intelligent mix of materials including ultra-high strength steel in to enhance occupant protection. Unique to the Zeekr 7X rear underbody is made from one large aluminium casting rather than a number of pressed parts: this innovation further improves body stiffness and therefore safety.Building on the inherently high levels of safety engineered into the body structure and restraints systems is a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automated Lane Change Assist, 3D Digital Surround View Monitoring, Front- and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Augmented Reality Head-up Display, Driver Monitoring, and Child Presence Detection. If the Zeekr 7X is involved in a collision, the braking system automatically brakes the vehicle to help prevent a secondary impact.The Zeekr 7X also offers a unique safety feature – an automatic window breaker – designed to make it easier to get out of the vehicle should it ever become submerged in deep water. Triggered by pulling a toggle located under the driver’s armrest, it uses a mechanical actuator to shatter the glass and doesn’t use any electrical power, making it as robust as it is effective.“This latest success in Euro NCAP testing means that our full model line-up in Europe offers a Five-star rating, and that’s an achievement we’re incredibly proud of because it shows how absolutely focused we are on safety throughout every stage of the product development process,” said Giovanni Lanfranchi, CEO of Zeekr Technology Europe.The maximum safety rating from Euro NCAP is just one of the qualities that makes the Zeekr 7X such a compelling choice within its segment. The all-electric SUV is available with a choice of single motor, rear-wheel drive or dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains, a maximum range of up to 615km1 (WLTP), and – thanks to its 800V technology – charging from 10-80% in as little as 10.5 minutes2.The Zeekr 7X will officially arrive in the UAE by Q4 2025, available exclusively through AW Rostamani Group. Pre-bookings are now open, and customers are invited to visit Zeekr showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to reserve their vehicle and discover the future of premium electric mobility. Alternatively, pre-bookings can also be made online via the official website here: www.zeekrlife.com/en-ae/models/zeekr-7x

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.