Emma Memma Makes Her Canadian Performance Debut with Live Appearances in Toronto and Edmonton

Emma Memma brings her vibrant live show to Canada with performances in Toronto and Edmonton this September—music, movement, and colourful fun await!

TORONTO, CANADA, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved children’s entertainer Emma Watkins, formerly known as the ‘first female Yellow Wiggle’, is bringing her vibrant new character Emma Memma to Canada to perform for the very first time! Known for her love of dancing and commitment to inclusive entertainment, Emma Memma will delight fans with live performances in Toronto and Edmonton this August.Emma Memma’s Canadian connection began last year when she made a festive splash at the 2024 Toronto Santa Claus Parade, riding her custom Butterfly Bus float through the city streets and performing songs from her debut Christmas album. This year, she returns with even more magic—joined by her Memma Mates Elvin Melvin and BB Butterfly, in both Toronto and Edmonton.Emma Memma will headline the Kids World Stage at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto from August 15 -19, joining over 1,000 entertainers at Canada’s largest fair. Her show promises a joyful blend of music, dance, and sign language, inviting children and families to sing, twirl, and sign along in a fully accessible experience.Prior to her CNE appearance, Emma Memma will head west to Edmonton’s Indigo bookstore at West Edmonton Mall for a special meet-and-greet presented by Tonies Canada on August 12 from 11:00 AM. Fans will have the chance to interact with Emma in person, celebrating her colourful world and the values of kindness, creativity, and communication.“Ever since we felt the love from everyone at the Santa Claus Parade last year, we’ve been so excited to return to Canada! The warmth and energy from families was unforgettable — and can’t wait to share more of our new music, dancing and sign language with our Canadian friends!”— Emma Watkins, creator and performer of Emma MemmaEmma Memma has quickly become one of the most popular Tonies characters in North America, with her Creative-Tonie Unicorn featuring songs like “Twirly Tuesday,” “Twirl Twirl With Emma,” and “Boop On Your Nose” topping playtime charts.About Emma MemmaEmma Memma is the ARIA Award-winning children’s character created by Emma Watkins (Australia), developed through her PhD research exploring the integration of dance, sign language and music in children’s media. With a focus on inclusivity and self-expression, Emma Memma inspires children of all abilities to connect through movement, visual language and joyful play.For more information on Emma Memma’s Canadian visit and upcoming releases, go to EmmaMemma.comFor Media Inquiries: For interview requests, press materials, or more information about Emma Memma’s Canadian visit and upcoming projects, please contact:Elisabetta Dentonelisabetta@emmamemma.com

