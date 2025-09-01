Medinco Health announces the launch of the CLOTBuster, a breakthrough in long-haul airline passenger health and safety

The business behind the CLOTBuster In-Flight Passenger Foot Pump Box dimensions 135mm x 85mm x 75mm CLOTBuster is Australian Made and Owned

Medinco Health Makes Long-Haul Air Travel a Healthier Experience for Everyone with the Launch of the CLOTBuster In-Flight Passenger Foot Pump

Our mission is to raise awareness of the relationship between long-haul air travel and the increased risk of blood clots, and to deliver an effective and non-invasive solution to mitigate this risk” — Barry Davis CEO Medinco Health

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medinco Health is pleased to announce the launch of the CLOTBuster In-Flight Passenger Foot Pump, the only specifically designed and developed medical device for long-haul airline passengers to mitigate the risk of deep vein thrombosis , a medical condition associated with prolonged immobility. It’s a simple, effective and non-invasive alternative to compression stockings.CLOTBusteris directed at the physiology underlying clot formation by exercising the calf muscles which helps to prevent blood pooling in the lower limbs. The calf muscle pump is a mechanism where leg muscles, primarily in the calf, contract to push blood back up towards the heart, overcoming gravity and ensuring proper venous return. This pump action is crucial for overall circulatory health and can be impaired by factors like prolonged standing or sitting, which can lead to blood pooling in the legs.CLOTBusteruses a lightweight cushioned design to promote natural ankle movement that activates the calf muscle pump, which in turn promotes the body’s natural circulation of blood. This improves deep venous blood flow, mimicking the natural walking motion, preventing blood from pooling in the legs, actively reducing clot formation.After nearly 50 years of mass air transit, the World Health Organisation launched a 4-year study into the possible links between air travel and deep vein thrombosis. The findings of the epidemiological studies indicated that the risk of venous thromboembolism approximately doubles after a long-haul flight (>4 hours). The data also showed this increased risk applied to other forms of travel (such as car, bus and train) where travellers are exposed to prolonged seated immobility. The risk increased with the duration of the travel, and with multiple flights within a short period. The findings of the study demonstrated that the increased risk of venous thromboembolism observed in long-haul travellers is due mainly to prolonged immobility.• Australian made & owned• Non-invasive alternative to compression stockings• Lightweight (64 grams) making it the perfect health accessory for hand luggage• Inexpensive and simple to use• Will not interfere with fellow passengers• Global Medical Device Code: 67020• Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods listing no: 445296 (TGA)• Clinically tested for efficacy using Doppler Ultrasound which is able to give an objective measure of blood flow velocity• CLOTBuster trademark is owned by Medinco Health and registered in Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA and the EU (27 member countries)• International registered design rights• Eco-friendly sustainable packaging“Our mission is to raise awareness of the relationship betweenlong-haul air travel and the increased risk of blood clots, and to deliveran effective and non-invasive solution to mitigate this risk.We are excited to launch our new and innovative CLOTBustermedical device for this purpose and help to make air travel a healthier experience for everyone”, said Barry Davis, CEO of Medinco Health.To learn more or to order the CLOTBusterIn-Flight Passenger Foot Pump, visit www.clotbuster.com.au Exclusive rights to Manufacture and/or Distribute the CLOTBuster under Licence - inquiries welcomeMedia Contact:Barry Davisbarryd@medincohealth.comM: 0412 117 454 (Australia)P: +61 412 117 454 (International)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.