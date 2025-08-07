MEDIA ADVISORY: Statement from Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock



TEXAS, August 7 - (AUSTIN) — I fully support the decision to suspend direct deposit for members who abandon their responsibilities to break quorum. The people of Texas expect their elected officials to show up, do the work, and be accountable. The Speaker has taken a firm and appropriate step to enforce that expectation, and our office will uphold this policy without exception. Members who want to be paid need to show up to work at the Capitol—plain and simple. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the chief financial officer — treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator — for the world's eighth-largest economy. The agency also administers statewide initiatives, including the Texas Broadband Development Office, State Energy Conservation Office, Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, Texas college savings plans and more. Stay up to date on the Texas economy, finances, tax collections, revenue estimates, treasury and more. Everything in our media center and Fiscal Notes pages, including helpful videos and infographics, can be reproduced with appropriate credit. Was this email forwarded to you? You, too, can receive agency news releases.