FDA announces new program to boost domestic drug manufacturing 

The Food and Drug Administration Aug. 7 announced a new program to help improve the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain by increasing regulatory predictability and facilitating the construction of drug manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The program, called FDA PreCheck, was created in response to a May 5 executive order, “Regulatory Relief to Promote Domestic Production of Critical Medicines,” which directs the FDA to streamline and accelerate the development of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing by eliminating unnecessary or duplicative regulations and improving inspection processes.



The program consists of a two-phase approach to facilitate new manufacturing facilities. The first provides manufacturers with more frequent FDA communication during stages such as facility design, construction and pre-production. The second focuses on streamlining development of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls section of the drug application through pre-application meetings and early feedback.



