Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,316 in the last 365 days.

FDA announces new program to boost domestic drug manufacturing 

The Food and Drug Administration Aug. 7 announced a new program to help improve the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain by increasing regulatory predictability and facilitating the construction of drug manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The program, called FDA PreCheck, was created in response to a May 5 executive order, “Regulatory Relief to Promote Domestic Production of Critical Medicines,” which directs the FDA to streamline and accelerate the development of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing by eliminating unnecessary or duplicative regulations and improving inspection processes. 
 
The program consists of a two-phase approach to facilitate new manufacturing facilities. The first provides manufacturers with more frequent FDA communication during stages such as facility design, construction and pre-production. The second focuses on streamlining development of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls section of the drug application through pre-application meetings and early feedback. 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDA announces new program to boost domestic drug manufacturing 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more