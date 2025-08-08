Stay Safe as High Temperatures Return

Salem, Ore. – As another round of high temperatures impacts communities across the state, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging Oregonians to take precautions to stay cool, stay hydrated, and look out for those most at risk.

While heat can affect anyone, it poses greater danger to older adults, young children, individuals with chronic conditions or disabilities, outdoor workers, and those without reliable access to cooling or shelter.

“Extreme heat is more than just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous,” said Andrew Jahier, Response & Recovery Director. “During periods of intense heat, it’s essential to take proactive steps to stay cool, stay hydrated, and prevent heat-related illnesses. We all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and supporting those most at risk.”

Extreme heat can be life-threatening- follow these tips to stay safe and well.

Take action to stay safe during extreme heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty.

by drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Limit outdoor activities especially during the hottest part of the day.

especially during the hottest part of the day. Never leave people or pets in cars —temperatures inside can rise rapidly and be deadly.

—temperatures inside can rise rapidly and be deadly. Check on vulnerable neighbors, friends, and family members , especially those who live alone.

, especially those who live alone. Find a cooling center or public place with air conditioning. Many communities offer free cooling sites during extreme heat. Call 2-1-1 or visit 211info.org for local cooling resources.

More tips available at:

Oregon Heat and Health Resources

Recognize and Respond to Heat Illness

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea

Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea Response: Move to a cool place, rest, and hydrate. Use cool towels and ice packs on the neck and feet.

(Do not submerge in cold water. It can cause shock.)

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)

Symptoms: Confusion, high body temperature, unconsciousness, dry or damp skin

Confusion, high body temperature, unconsciousness, dry or damp skin Response: Call 911 immediately

Stay Informed

Additional Safety and Conservation Tips: High temperatures increase the risk of wildfires and place added strain on the power grid. To reduce fire danger, follow local burn bans, use fireworks responsibly, and report any unsafe fire conditions immediately. To help conserve energy and prevent power outages, limit the use of major appliances during peak demand hours—typically in the early morning and evening—and reduce overall electricity use during extreme heat when possible. Keep in mind that medical devices and air conditioning are priorities. Conserve energy in other areas to help protect those who rely on these essential systems.



Looking for visuals to help amplify heat safety messaging? Partners can view and download OEM’s official heat graphics at: https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s--7MJduhRHvoeNuO1