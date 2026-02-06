Free tax filing help is available – and you could get money back – it’s an Oregon Kicker tax year – and other credits – if you file

The nation’s 2026 tax filing season is officially open. Taxpayers have until Wednesday, April 15, 2026, to file their 2025 tax returns and free help is available.

Filing your taxes could mean you could get money back – even if you don’t have to file or don’t have a Social Security number. Plus, this year you could get your share Oregon’s $1.4 billion kicker refund.

You could get money back if:

You work

You have children younger than 6 and you earn $30,000 or less

You paid more in tax withholding than required.

Free tax is filing available to identify ways to get money back. The Oregon Department of Human Services Tax Infrastructure Grant Program funds trustworthy, culturally relevant or culturally specific organizations, Tribal governments and rural community organizations that provide free tax filing help for people with low incomes. Help is available in multiple languages.

Not filing a tax return often leaves money unclaimed. Filing your taxes is a legal obligation if you meet minimum income thresholds, but you can also get refunds, and claim credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit). Plus, this year there are new tax laws that could help families get more money back. Even with tax law changes, which can be complex, the Internal Revenue Services has stated that most taxpayers will be able to file their returns and receive their refunds without delay.

The following community organizations offer free tax return preparation through October 15. All give assistance in English and Spanish at a minimum and most offer virtual filing options for individuals living outside of these areas.

For more information about the Oregon Department of Human Services Tax Infrastructure Grant Program: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/pages/tax-help.aspx.

---

We recognize that recent federal immigration enforcement activity has raised concerns about data privacy and personal information. The community organizations providing free tax preparation services can help answer questions and share general information so individuals can make informed choices about filing their taxes.