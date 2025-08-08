Comprehensive Report on the Connected Ship Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Connected Ship Market Through 2025?

The steady expansion of the connected ship market size in recent years is projected to increase from $7.3 billion in 2024 to $7.63 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as the globalization of commerce, advances in navigation and communication, maritime safety regulations, evolution of satellite communication and the incorporation of automated systems in shipping have contributed to the growth experienced in the historical period.

The market for connected ships is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, escalating to $9.93 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth during the forecasted period is credited to the escalating automation and digitization of ships, the upsurge in demands for environmentally friendly and sustainable shipping, adoption of alternative fuels and propulsion systems, the expansion of the international shipping network, and the development of autonomous vessels. Key trends within the forecasted timeframe include the adoption of smart shipping solutions, application of blockchain in maritime procedures, remote surveillance and diagnostics, autonomous and unmanned vessels, as well as environmental monitoring and compliance systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Connected Ship Market?

The expansion in seaborne commerce is predicted to be a significant driver for the continued growth of the connected ship market. The term seaborne trade pertains to products that are carried via ship for trade purposes. Goods such as food, technology, medicine, among others, are transported and traded using connected ships. Reliable and affordable maritime transport is vital for economic growth and sustainability. For instance, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation located in Paris, reported in July 2024 that seaborne trade in 2023 stood at roughly 1.38 Bt, while total trade just exceeded 1.5 Bt, reaching record highs. Therefore, the upswing in seaborne trade is fuelling the development of the connected ship market.

Which Players Dominate The Connected Ship Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Connected Ship include:

• ABB Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Valmet Corporation

• Wartsila Oyj Abp

• Marlink AS

What Are The Future Trends Of The Connected Ship Market?

The rise of digital reform in the maritime sector has become a significant trend in the connected ship industry. The objective of these networked vessels is to leverage technology and different platforms in order to implement a digitalization system within the ship. Businesses involved in the connected ship industry are prioritizing the adoption of new digital transformation technologies to meet customer needs and solidify their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Italy's shipping firm MSC unveiled a hybrid network solutions and advanced secure IT management system. A fully secured cyber detection service safeguards this hybrid network solution. It actively monitors both outgoing and incoming network traffic in order to identify and address cyber threats in real time.

Global Connected Ship Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The connected shipmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial, Defense, Other Types

2) By Fit: Linefit, Retrofit

3) By Installation Type: Onboard, Onshore

4) By Application: Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet Operations, Fleet Health Monitoring, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial: Cargo Ships, Tankers, Passenger Ships, Fishing Vessels

2) By Defense: Naval Ships, Submarines, Coast Guard Vessels

3) By Other Types: Research Vessels, Leisure Boats, Tugs And Barges

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Connected Ship Market?

In 2024, the most sizable region in the Connected Ship market was Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses an extensive coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

