Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

The market for commercial aircraft landing gear has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is expected to rise from a value of $9.94 billion in 2024 to $10.73 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This increased growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the aging of aircraft fleets, expansion of air travel, regulatory norms, regional development, and worries about consumer safety.

A significant growth is anticipated in the commercial aircraft landing gear market size over the coming years. The market is projected to expand to $14.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecasted period include the expansion of aircraft fleet, environmental concerns and fuel efficiency, a shifting focus to wide-bodied aircraft, demands for retrofit and maintenance, defense and cargo aircraft, as well as increased automation. Noteworthy trends during the predicted period encompass tech advancements, the emergence of new aircraft models, developments in 3d printing and additive manufacturing, the use of lightweight materials, retractable landing gear systems and electric actuation.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

The escalating need for airplanes is anticipated to spur the expansion of the commercial aircraft landing gears industry. Aviation, with its fast global transport network, contributes to economic development, employment, international trade, and tourism. The augmented demand for passenger and cargo air transportation has led to an increased acquisition of new planes by air transport and freight service companies around the world. The swift rise in aircraft sales is likely to heighten the need for landing gears, given their critical role in every airplane. For example, in a study published by International Air Transport Association, a Canadian association, in January 2024, it was reported that in 2023, North American carriers saw a 28.3% annual traffic surge compared to 2022, coupled with a 22.4% capacity increase. Hence, the growing necessity for airplanes is predicted to stimulate the demand for commercial aircraft landing gears over the projected timeframe.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

Major players in the Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear include:

• AAR Corp.

• Circor Aerospace Inc.

• Heroux-Devtek Inc.

• Honeywell Aerospace

• Liebherr-International AG

• Safran Landing Systems

• Triumph Group Inc.

• GKN Ltd.

• Magellan Aerospace Corporation

• Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Industry?

Cutting-edge landing gear technologies are trending in the commercial aircraft landing gears market, contributing to its growth and evolution. This rise can be attributed to the integration of advanced landing gear systems that can help in dealing with the kinetic energy generated during the landing impact. Deploying technologies like retractable landing gear sub-systems, hydraulic systems, and controllers are a part of these advancements. By providing a wheel braking and speed control system, these technologies are crucial in governing the direction of the aircraft. To secure their market standing, leading firms in the commercial aircraft landing gears market are investing in providing advanced technological solutions. As an illustration, in September 2023, UAVOS Inc., a renowned US based firm that manufactures aircraft products, unveiled its enhanced primary landing gear design for heavy-lift unmanned aircraft. This latest design blends the newest developments in UAVOS production technology, which includes the use of lightweight prepreg composite material and its lay-up methods, enabling increased endurance and effectiveness of the aircraft.

What Segments Are Covered In The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Report?

The commercial aircraft landing gearmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gear Position: Main Landing, Nose Landing

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By End-User: Commercial, Armed Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Main Landing Gear: Single Aisle Aircraft, Twin Aisle Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft

2) By Nose Landing Gear: Single Aisle Aircraft, Twin Aisle Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the commercial aircraft landing gear market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report encompasses data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

