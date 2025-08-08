Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Releases Annual Waterfront Report

RSIR's 2025 Waterfront Report highlights the scarcity, desirability, and opportunity of this rare real estate market.

The annual report examines year-over-year data throughout some of the state’s most notable waterfront markets.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) has released the annual Waterfront Report, with all of the market data and analysis, shoreline stewardship tips, expert commentary, and more to guide buyers and sellers through their waterfront buying or selling voyages.As revealed in the report, in 2024, merely 3.6% of single-family homes sold were waterfront properties. “This consistent figure, down slightly from the year prior, reinforces what we’ve long observed. True waterfront real estate is inherently limited,” addressed RSIR Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Savage in the report’s executive summary. “Within that limitation, however, lies significant opportunity.”That means, for those looking to purchase their own pristine piece of the shoreline, the opportunity was rare, and in many markets, the price was high. However, for those interested in the waterfront dream, whether it's to take advantage of the bounty of seafood in our region's waters, park a boat at their private dock, or end each day with an unreal sunset reflecting off the waves right outside their door, the dream is worth the search.RSIR’s annual report covers 16 distinct communities and compares the year-over-year data on everything from the median sales price to the average days on market to the number of closed sales. Additionally, the report provides insight into some of the region's top waterfront locales, from Lake Union to the San Juan Islands, highlighting the market's diversity.As the report indicates, the price diversity of the communities analyzed offers enough variation to open the door to ownership to a wide pool of motivated buyers. With the highest median sales price in Mercer Island at $8,112,500 and the lowest in Port Angeles and Sequim at $937,000, the market has range–and in more ways than just pricing. From iconic floating homes in Seattle to sprawling lakefront estates in Four Points to charming cabins on Bainbridge Island, there's every style for every lifestyle.The report features remarkable RSIR-represented listings across these scenic locales. Whether buyers and sellers are looking for inspiration or their new waterfront property, this report is the place to start. RSIR’s Global Real Estate Advisors are equipped with the local market expertise, proven strategies, and trusted connections to guide clients through their waterfront purchases or sales.With insightful year-over-year analysis, examinations of the most relevant trends, and tips on purchasing and selling a waterfront property, this is the definitive guide to navigating the dynamic market.Explore the report at www.rsir.com/waterfrontreport ###Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (“RSIR”) is a leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest founded in 2010. RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of three hundred brokers and staff members, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. Recognized consistently by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the “Largest Residential Real Estate Brands”, the firm is consistently ranked with the highest average transaction prices on both sides of the sale, the greatest inventory, and the greatest production on a per-broker basis when compared to the top ten largest brands in 2024. Visit www.RSIR.com

