Southeast Asia Unites to Launch Landmark Tourism Campaign on ASEAN Day

ASEAN has partnered with online travel platform Agoda and low-cost carrier AirAsia to launch a new campaign aimed at boosting travel within the region

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) has partnered with online travel platform Agoda and low-cost carrier AirAsia to launch a new campaign aimed at boosting travel within the region.Unveiled today on ASEAN Day, the campaign titled “A Destination for Every Dream” will run through the end of 2025. Timed to coincide with the annual celebration on Aug. 8, which marks the founding of the regional group in 1967, the campaign reflects ASEAN’s shared commitment to peace, prosperity and regional cooperation.The campaign features Agoda's festival-focused travel guides, which spotlight iconic cultural events across ASEAN Member States to encourage deeper exploration, allowing travellers to immerse themselves in the region's rich cultural diversity. Travellers can enjoy discounts of up to 18% on accommodation, as well as savings on flights and activity offerings.Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, shared, "Agoda is proud to partner with ASEAN to celebrate the incredible diversity and culture of the region. 'A Destination for Every Dream' is about making it easier and more affordable for travellers to explore the festivals and traditions that make Southeast Asia so special."In parallel, AirAsia MOVE has launched the ASEAN Travel Guide microsite on its platform providing one-stop digital reference featuring up-to-date travel requirements (including visa, customs, and health protocols), as well as travel discovery content drawn from ASEAN’s official tourism portal and AirAsia MOVE’s own content to simplify intra-ASEAN travel and position the region as a seamless, interconnected travel destination.Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia MOVE, said, “The ASEAN Travel Guide microsite is our way of making intra-ASEAN travel simpler, more seamless, and more inspiring. By bringing together verified travel information and rich discovery content in one place, we hope to empower more ASEAN travellers to explore the region with confidence and ease. At MOVE, we’re proud to champion ASEAN as one united travel destination and enable everyone to travel more for less.”Mr. Oliver Chong, Assistant Chief Executive of International Group (Designate) at the Singapore Tourism Board, as the Chair of ASEAN Tourism Marketing and Partnership Working Group, shared, “This campaign reflects ASEAN’s commitment to showcasing Southeast Asia as a unique and interconnected destination, truly A Destination for Every Dream. By partnering with Agoda and AirAsia, we aim to make it easier for travellers to discover the vibrant festivals, diverse cultures, and authentic experiences that define our region. Together, we are opening doors to unforgettable journeys across our region.”The campaign not only offers compelling deals but also provides travellers with immersive travel guides to some of the most exciting festivals across Southeast Asia, ensuring a memorable travel experience.Travel deals and curated guides related to the campaign are available online. For more information, visit the following websites:- Agoda at https://www.agoda.com/destinationforeverydream and https://www.agoda.com/flytoeverydream - AirAsia Move at https://www.airasia.com/travel-guide - ASEAN’s official tourism site at https://www.visitsoutheastasia.travel ###ABOUT AGODAAgoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.ABOUT AIRASIA MOVEAirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) is the region’s newest online travel agent+ (OTA+), offering seamless and personalised travel experiences across ASEAN and beyond. With flight and hotel bookings from over 700 airlines and over a million hotels worldwide, it also provides services such as ride-hailing, duty-free shopping, insurance, and more.ABOUT ASEANThe Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on 8 August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration). ASEAN aims to promote economic growth, cultural development, and regional stability among its member states. For more information, visit www.asean.org and www.visitsoutheastasia.travel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.