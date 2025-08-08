Hearing the Echoes of Cultural Exchange — 'Chinese Culture Week 2025' Opens at the 78th Edinburgh Festival

Mulan on Stilts Lord Provost of Edinburgh with Representatives from Guangdong Director Winnie Wen (left) with guests Her Royal Majesty Queen Angelique Monet of Eti Oni Beijing Embroidery (京绣)

Chinese Culture Week 2025 opens at the Edinburgh Festival, celebrating heritage, innovation, and global exchange through vibrant performances and dialogue.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Though thousands of miles apart, we share this moment under the same sky.”As threads of Chinese intangible heritage entwine the ancient stones of a Scottish castle, and melodies from Yunnan respond to the echoes of Scottish bagpipes, the world is drawn ever closer through cultural exchange.On August 2, 2025, the "Chinese Culture Week" (CCW), organized by the Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) and supported by the Festivals Edinburgh, opened grandly in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. More than just a launch event, the opening ceremony was a compelling cultural narrative—part ritual, part performance, part exhibition, and above all, a shared moment of artistic and spiritual resonance.CCW 2025, co-hosted by QZ Global Performance, is themed “Echoes of Time”, and presents a vivid tapestry of Chinese culture through immersive formats: traditional intangible cultural heritage (ICH) markets, contemporary performing arts, and digital theatre experiences. It reflects the enduring vitality of Chinese traditions—rooted in history yet alive with innovation.This year’s opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Week 2025 welcomed an extraordinary gathering of distinguished guests from across civic, cultural, and international communities. Among those in attendance were the Right Honourable Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost of Edinburgh, and the Lord Provost’s Consort, who joined the celebrations alongside Her Royal Majesty Queen Angelique-Monet of Eti-Oni, the Royal Patron and International Cultural Ambassador of CCW 2025. Also present were Ms Sheila Collins, Deacon of the Incorporation of Candlemakers of Edinburgh, and Mr Alex Wallace, former Head Teacher of James Gillespie’s High School. Representatives from Edinburgh City Council, VisitScotland, the Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG), Wikipedia UK, and neighbouring city Perth and Kinross were also in attendance, including local councillor Mr Andy Chan. Their presence reflected the growing significance of CCW as a platform for global cultural dialogue, community engagement, and intercultural connection.Their presence underscored not only the cultural importance of the event, but also the power of CCW in fostering meaningful intercultural connections.During his address, Lord Provost Aldridge emphasized that “Culture is what breaks down barriers and brings the world together.” He referenced the deepening friendship between Edinburgh and the Chinese cities of Xi’an and Shenzhen, and underlined the role of culture in driving international collaboration, especially in youth and education. “Edinburgh will always be a city of openness and diversity,” he said. “We must build a global cultural space that celebrates difference and creativity.”Queen Angelique Monet, speaking in her capacity as CCW’s Royal Cultural Ambassador, delivered a powerful speech titled “One World.” She spoke of the need for culture to bridge hearts in a time of turbulence and transformation. “Language and history should not divide us. Let us find emotional resonance through art and mutual understanding through exchange.” In a spontaneous moment, she led the audience in learning a foreign-language song—demonstrating that art transcends both language and borders, and calling on everyone to embrace culture with empathy, creativity, and openness.“A single flower does not make spring, but a hundred flowers in bloom bring spring to life.”This year’s CCW unfolds through four main pillars: Performance & Exhibitions, Intangible Heritage, Cultural Marketplace, and the IC Awards & Interactive Experiences.Through both live and digital performances, audiences experienced the vibrant diversity of Chinese contemporary and traditional arts. The IC Awards attracted entries from over 20 countries, showcasing the festival’s international reach. Meanwhile, the ICH workshops and market brought traditional crafts directly to the public, encouraging hands-on interaction. The industry showcase and cultural exhibitions further expanded connections with the Edinburgh Fringe, enriching dialogue between Chinese and global artists.Among the highlights of the Intangible Heritage Marketplace, master artisans from across China presented treasures of traditional culture—from folk crafts to ceremonial dress.For example, Sun Ying, a national-level ICH bearer, showcased exquisite Beijing embroidery, where every stitch gleamed like a pearl, recreating ancient patterns on silk. Spectators were able to admire—and try—the meticulous artistry behind these heritage techniques. Meanwhile, the Mao Kiln’s Jianshui purple pottery was on display, with long queues for interactive demos."ICH is the soul of a people; craftsmanship, the pulse of a nation."The market remains open throughout CCW, offering international audiences a unique opportunity to engage with living Chinese traditions—to see the people, the artifacts, and the life behind the culture. These showcases represent both the continuity and innovation of Chinese heritage in a modern global context.Special thanks go to Weibo ICH (微博非遗) for serving as our exclusive philanthropic communication partner, helping bring Chinese heritage to the international stage, making tradition visible, and the future tangible.An Evening of Cultural Resonance: A Live Celebration of Sino-British CreativityThe opening night was a kaleidoscope of performances. From Chengdu Tianfu No. 7 Primary School students’ Dunhuang-inspired dance “Flying with the Drum”, to young artists Hou Rui and Qu Yi who performed traditional Chinese “kuaiban” in English and Chinese, the lineup reflected both heritage and innovation. Highlights included a Sichuan Opera face-changing performance by Yao Zehao, a third-generation inheritor; the original children’s musical “Legends of Mountains and Seas” from Shenyang Shu; puppet musical “Here Comes Gudong” by London’s ROARRR Theatre; physical theatre piece “Practice of Zen” by Hong Kong’s Ronin Theatre; and object theatre “24 Solar Terms” by Q Fun Theatre. A fashion and cultural showcase from Jianshui County in Yunnan rounded out the evening.Artistic advisors Mao Weitao, Yang Qianwu, and Huang Naiqiang also shared video messages of support.Speaking on behalf of the performance programme, Wendy Liu noted: “We’re honored to welcome such outstanding teams and productions. With both live and digital formats, we’re overcoming spatial limits to reach broader audiences. The IC Awards have seen participation from over 20 countries. With our advisors and trusted industry mentors on board, we’re more confident than ever in taking Chinese works global.”From Vision to Reality: A Cultural Bridge Between China and the UKIn the closing remarks, Winnie, the director of ICI, shared the vision and journey of the initiative—from concept to reality. She invited her former head teacher Mr. Alex Wallace on stage, who reflected on his family’s time in China. “Culture is not a one-way street,” he said. “It’s about reflection, mutual understanding, and shared growth. I hope the next generation of cultural artists will thrive on this platform and contribute to a more inclusive cultural future.”Winnie expressed heartfelt gratitude to partners and teams who made the festival possible. She emphasized that “Chinese Culture Week” is born from countless moments of exchange, dialogue, and co-creation, and is devoted to becoming a bridge—not just a stage—to foster real connections. Looking ahead, she hopes CCW becomes a true international platform that promotes cross-sector and cross-cultural collaboration. “In the spirit of ‘appreciating the beauty of others, and sharing beauty together,’ we aim to tell China’s new stories to the world.”When echoes of the past meet the voices of today, culture finds its most beautiful harmony.As the ceremony drew to a close, the audience joined in the timeless melody of “Auld Lang Syne.” In a touching exchange of gifts: Chengdu students presented the Lord Provost with handmade paintings and figurines, symbolizing a link between past and future, The delegation from Shenzhen, Edinburgh’s sister city, offered gifts representing urban cooperation, The delegation from Jianshui, Yunnan, presented ethnic handmade artifacts, celebrating friendship across cultures.In that moment, as Beijing embroidery danced with the Scottish breeze, and Sichuan Opera masks shimmered against castle stones, culture transcended borders. This is the enduring power of heritage—a reawakening of ancient voices in modern times, a dialogue between East and West, and a journey toward shared humanity.Throughout early August, under Edinburgh’s shifting skies, Chinese artists from across the country will continue to take to the stage—bringing this summer’s “Echoes of Time” to life, and composing a new chapter in the global story of cultural exchange.

