'Charlie’s Paradise, 1967–1968' is a Gripping True War Memoir by Mike Vitel

A raw, personal account of a Marine’s tour in Vietnam—full of courage, pain, loss, and the unfiltered realities of war.

Thirteen months is a hell of a long time. I’m going to miss everyone and everything.” — excerpt from the book

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kravitz and Sons LLC is honored to be the publisher of Charlie’s Paradise, 1967–1968 by Mike Vitel , a hauntingly authentic war memoir that pulls no punches and leaves no memory untouched. In this firsthand account drawn from personal diary entries, Vitel walks us through the muddy fields, foxholes, and soul-stretching moments that defined a Marine’s thirteen-month tour in Vietnam.This is not just another war story. It’s the emotional coming-of-age of Mike Vichelli, a young man who trades an ordinary life for the raw chaos of combat. From boot camp brutality and brotherhood to the horrors of ambushes and the quiet moments writing letters home, Charlie’s Paradise, 1967–1968 captures the rhythm of military life in the field with stunning clarity and honesty. You’ll walk with him through sleepless nights, mortar school, foxhole firefights, and the terrifying brush with death that changed everything.The heart of the book isn’t just combat—it’s connection. Vitel shines a light on the little things: his bond with fellow Marines, the Vietnamese locals like the young girl Angel, and the letters that tethered him to home. You’ll see him wrestle with fear, guilt, boredom, loyalty, and the big question: why are we here? His storytelling is full of grit, but also heart.What makes this book stand out is its unfiltered truth. Vitel doesn’t glamorize war—he exposes it. The friendships are deep, the losses are real, and the memories—good, bad, and brutal—linger. You’ll laugh, hurt, and walk away with a renewed understanding of what it means to serve, survive, and come home different.Mike Vitel was born August 5, 1947, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, and raised across Chicago and Cicero before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. His memoir is not written in hindsight—it was lived in real time, captured in his personal diary while on duty. His voice is honest, unscripted, and deeply human—proof that behind every uniform is a boy who became a man too fast.Purchase the book (Charlie’s Paradise, 1967–1968 by Mike Vitel)Links:Kravitz and Sons: https://kravitzandsons.com/books/charlies-paradise-1967-1968/ Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/charlies-paradise-1967-1968-mike-vitel/1147169043 Amazon: https://a.co/d/6lKthGd

