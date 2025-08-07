Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet K. Dhillon and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced that a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. returned an indictment charging Elias Rodriguez with murder of a foreign official, hate crimes, firearms offenses, first-degree murder, and assault with intent to kill, for the shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers leaving a reception hosted at the Capital Jewish Museum (CJM). Rodriguez had previously been charged by complaint with murder of a foreign official, firearm offenses, and first-degree murder on May 22. Related: Alleged Perpetrator of Shooting in Washington, D.C. Charged with Hate Crimes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.