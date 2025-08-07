From September 30 electric vehicles must have required riders to use HOV lane
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Electric Vehicle (EV) drivers that single-occupancy vehicles with EV plates will no longer be allowed to use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes (HOV) during restricted hours September 30, 2025.
A federal code [23 USC 166(B)(4)] in place since 2005 currently allows states to set rules to exempt EVs from HOV lane occupancy requirements. That provision is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2025.
To be compliant with federal law, HDOT is informing the public of this change. The Federal Highway Administration requires states to produce and annual report identifying degradation of HOV lane traffic flow. HOV lanes that are out of compliance with traffic flow requirements will receive further analysis and countermeasures to improve travel time.
HDOT will retain the language in Hawai‘i Administrative Rule Chapter 19-108-7 allowing the exemption for EVs, should the federal rule be extended or renewed in the future.
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
