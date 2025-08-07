FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT Launches d. @Home

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the launch of DDOT at Home (d.@home), a streamlined permitting program designed to simplify the public space construction permit application process for residential property owners. Accessible through DDOT’s Transportation Online Permitting System (TOPS), the program offers a faster, easier path for homeowners making minor improvements. The program, formally titled d.@home, is focused on small-scale residential projects that require access to public space.

By omitting the need for engineering drawings and reducing application review time, DDOT at Home will simplify the permit process for all District residents. The initiative reflects DDOT’s ongoing commitment to delivering customer-friendly services across the District.

Eligible improvements include:

Lead walks

Stoop and step paving

Porch construction (not enclosures)

Retaining walls (excluding foundation)

Planter Boxes

Fences (new installations up to 42” included)

The permitting process in the DDOT at Home Program is aligned with DDOT’s partner agencies: the Department of Buildings (DOB), Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), and the DC Office of Planning (OP)—ensuring a seamless experience for applicants.

Participation options for homeowners include:

In-person assistance: Visit DDOT’s Permit Service Center at 1100 4th Street SW, 6th Floor.

Visit DDOT’s Permit Service Center at 1100 4th Street SW, 6th Floor. Appointment scheduling: Book a 30-minute consultation (available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) for more complex projects.

Book a 30-minute consultation (available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) for more complex projects. Online application: Submit permit requests directly through the TOPS system.

For more information about the program, please visit ddot.dc.gov/ddotathome or contact DDOT’s Public Space Regulation Division at (202) 673-6813.

###

