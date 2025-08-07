Submit Release
Utah Joins Multistate Operation Robocall Roundup, Issues Warning Letters to 37 Telecom Companies 

Salt Lake City, UT—Today, Utah joined 51 bipartisan attorneys general in Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort to safeguard Utahns from illegal robocalls. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) works alongside the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) to investigate and enforce Utah’s consumer protection laws involving robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is sending warning letters to 37 voice providers, demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls from routing through their networks.   

These providers have not complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, have not registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or have not filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Utahns.   

The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they are doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.   

The FCC is also scrutinizing several of these companies. Yesterday, it announced that it will remove seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route calls from their networks.    

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:  

  1. Advantage Investors LLC  
  2. Alpha Stream  
  3. Ananya Traders LLC  
  4. Ariyan Khan  
  5. BBT Voice Private Limited  
  6. Belthrough  
  7. BPO VoIP  
  8. Collection 3 LLC  
  9. Communications and Telephone Systems Co.  
  10. Dial Vista Corp.  
  11. DigitalOcean, LLC  
  12. Dtel Network LLC  
  13. End Zone Financial Services  
  14. EON Telecom Inc.  
  15. Family Communication Inc.  
  16. Fiber Flux VOIP  
  17. First Tele Communications Inc.  
  18. Flow VOIP LLC  
  19. Globe Tech Solutions  
  20. Higher Response Marketing, Inc.  
  21. HK KwaiFong Group Limited  
  22. Infinity SIP LLC  
  23. Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD  
  24. Mexico IP Phones LLC  
  25. Nexusphere VOIP LLC  
  26. Pleedex LLC  
  27. Quantum Link VOIP LLC  
  28. Ringnition  
  29. SK Teleco LLC  
  30. SkyPulse VOIP  
  31. Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC  
  32. Telnextrix LLC  
  33. Terra Voip  
  34. TheVisionConnect  
  35. Tiera Enterprises LLC  
  36. Voip Torque  
  37.  Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice  

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.  

