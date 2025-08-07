Utah Joins Multistate Operation Robocall Roundup, Issues Warning Letters to 37 Telecom Companies 

Salt Lake City, UT—Today, Utah joined 51 bipartisan attorneys general in Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort to safeguard Utahns from illegal robocalls. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) works alongside the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) to investigate and enforce Utah’s consumer protection laws involving robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is sending warning letters to 37 voice providers, demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls from routing through their networks.

These providers have not complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, have not registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or have not filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Utahns.

The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they are doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.

The FCC is also scrutinizing several of these companies. Yesterday, it announced that it will remove seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route calls from their networks.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:

Advantage Investors LLC Alpha Stream Ananya Traders LLC Ariyan Khan BBT Voice Private Limited Belthrough BPO VoIP Collection 3 LLC Communications and Telephone Systems Co. Dial Vista Corp. DigitalOcean, LLC Dtel Network LLC End Zone Financial Services EON Telecom Inc. Family Communication Inc. Fiber Flux VOIP First Tele Communications Inc. Flow VOIP LLC Globe Tech Solutions Higher Response Marketing, Inc. HK KwaiFong Group Limited Infinity SIP LLC Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD Mexico IP Phones LLC Nexusphere VOIP LLC Pleedex LLC Quantum Link VOIP LLC Ringnition SK Teleco LLC SkyPulse VOIP Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC Telnextrix LLC Terra Voip TheVisionConnect Tiera Enterprises LLC Voip Torque Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.