ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 8-11) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – No full freeway closures are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan for the following ramp or street closures associated with Valley freeway improvement projects: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Arizona Avenue in Chandler closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 11) for bridge work. Detour : Consider exiting at McQueen or Alma School roads.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to north- and southbound I-17 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 11) for construction. Detour : Consider exiting Loop 101 at 35th Avenue and using Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to reach I-17.

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in Scottsdale from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 9) for bridge work. Detour : Traffic will detour using Loop 101 frontage roads. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region. Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

