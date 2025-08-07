Work extension through December for westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct Project

Main, News Posted on Aug 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the extension of work as part of the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements project.

Last week crews began the installation of expansion joint overlays along the work area and ran into issues with the rubber joint seals delaminating, or separating, from the roadway.

Due to this discovery, additional materials were ordered and are anticipated to arrive in the islands by September. Crews will then return to install the seals at expansion joint locations throughout the work area.

The H-1 Airport Viaduct project in the westbound lanes continues with nightly work throughout the week. Weeknight closures of the three right lanes on the westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct continue, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. for deck and expansion joint work on the right side of the roadway.

Continuous weekend closures are from Fridays through Mondays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will shift from a closure of the three left lanes, to fully closed between the Keʻehi Interchange and the Pearl Harbor Interchange, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the installation of expansion joints across the roadway.

The westbound Lunalilo H-1 Freeway, Nimitz Highway and Kamehameha Highway on-ramps to the Airport Viaduct will be closed and motorists will be detoured via Nimitz Highway during these hours.

The Aolele Street and Rodgers Boulevard on-ramps to the H-1 Freeway from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be open during this work. Please note, ramp closures may vary week-to-week, please visit the Oʻahu Roadwork page for weekly closure updates: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through work areas and obey all posted construction signage.

Due to 99 unworkable days due to weather and material delays, the estimated completion date of this project has moved to December 2025. This differs from previously estimated August 2025.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###