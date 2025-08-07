Upcoming full closures as part of the eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project

Main, News Posted on Aug 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of a full closure of the Hālona Street and Likelike Highway on-ramps to the westbound H-1 Freeway on the evening of Friday, Aug. 8 in support of the H-1 Freeway Widening project.

Crews will close two right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Houghtailing Street off-ramp (Exit 20B) and the Likelike Highway on-ramp, from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8 to 7 a.m. the following day. The closure is needed for the installation of portable concrete barriers for a subsequent 24-hour closure of the right shoulder of the westbound H-1 Freeway in support of waterline relocation work. For safety reasons, the Hālona Street and Likelike Highway on-ramps to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed during this installation.

Motorists traveling Honolulu-bound on Likelike Highway will be detoured via Kalihi Street to North King Street, where they may reenter the westbound H-1 Freeway. Motorists traveling westbound on Hālona Street will be detoured via Houghtailing Street to North King Street, where they may reenter the freeway. Please plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to your destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

Work continues to widen the eastbound H-1 Freeway and construct new retaining walls, with daily work in the eastbound shoulder of the H-1 Freeway. Two lanes will be closed within the project limits on Monday nights through Friday nights, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., as work requires. The H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway will also be closed during these hours.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 11, Beckley Street will be fully closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily, for installation of a new waterline vault, an underground structure designed to house and protect water meters, valves, and other related equipment. Outside of work hours, Beckley Street will remain closed at the intersection with Gulick Avenue, jersey barriers will be in place during this time. Local traffic may access Beckley Street from the Diamond Head side of the street. This work and closure is anticipated to last four months, weather permitting.

In addition to these closures, crews have been performing work daily on Richard Lane and Gulick Avenue respectively, with an alternating single lane closure, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility relocation, in support of the widening of the freeway. Night work continues with two right lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

HDOT estimates widening and retaining wall work to be completed by November 2025, this is changed from the previously estimated July 2025. Installation of temporary pedestrian bridge for the widening of the Gulick Avenue overpass will require the H-1 Freeway to be completely closed in both directions overnight. This work is anticipated to begin in March 2026; this is changed from the previously estimated September 2025.

The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is September 2027, weather permitting. This is revised from the previously stated estimate of March 2027. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

