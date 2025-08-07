NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 7, 2025

Mississippi Department of Education announces launch of Advanced Placement (AP) courses in Cybersecurity, Networking and Business with Personal Finance

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today its participation in the College Board’s innovative AP Career Kickstart™ courses, including an AP Cybersecurity and AP Networking pilot in three Mississippi high schools this fall. MDE will also offer AP Business with Personal Finance statewide starting in the 2026-27 school year. Participation and proficiency in these courses will allow students to earn college credit and employer-endorsed credentials.

The College Board invited Mississippi schools in 2024 to apply to participate in the pilot program for the two AP Career Kickstart™ courses. The selected schools include Brandon High School and Richland High School in the Rankin County School District and Harrison Central High School in the Harrison County School District. The schools took part in summer institutes and will receive ongoing support during the 2025-26 school year. This implementation will provide a model for other schools when AP Cybersecurity and AP Networking become available statewide in 2026-27.

AP Cybersecurity helps students develop the technical and professional skills they need to prepare for opportunities in the cybersecurity field. AP Networking trains students in the field and aligns closely with standard first-year collegiate introductory networking courses.

AP Business with Personal Finance will launch in the 2026-27 school year with opportunities for students to explore marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, management, and project-based learning through hands-on, real-world applications and experiences. The course supports MDE’s commitment to equip all students with real-world financial literacy skills and empower them to apply sound financial practices to lead successful lives and manage thriving businesses. The course thoroughly addresses all National Personal Finance Standards from the Council for Economic Education and Jump$tart Coalition. Mississippi has been recognized by Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) as a Gold-Standard state in personal finance education, reflecting Mississippi’s commitment to personal finance.

“These new courses will expand opportunities for Mississippi students to prepare for high-demand, high-wage careers while ensuring students graduate with the financial literacy skills they will use throughout their lives,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “By combining rigorous academics with industry-endorsed credentials, we are opening doors to both immediate career opportunities and college pathways for our students.”

The AP Career Kickstart™ courses are designed to prepare students for both college and career success by combining rigorous academic content with industry-relevant skills and credentials.

