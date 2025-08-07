Celebrating Community Growth in Altoona

Last week, on July 31, 2025, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Missy Hughes visited the community of Altoona, WI and got to experience The Yard , a new container park packed with local dining, pop-up shops, outdoor seating, and event spaces. The project was supported by a 2023 WEDC Vibrant Spaces Grant and opened to the public on July 26. This grant, specifically, will be used to place public art and interactive games in the public space to attract people to the park, ultimately supporting the efforts of the small business owners and entrepreneurs.

This project represents a place for the Altoona community (and beyond) to gather, enjoy a unique, upbeat dining experience, connect, and support entrepreneurs who had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Altoona was also awarded a $50,100 Site Assessment Grant from WEDC in 2022 for the asbestos abatement and demolition of the blighted buildings on the site where The Yard is now open. The park represents how investments made in a community can make it a place where people want to live, work, and grow.

“I can only imagine that we’re going to have cities from all across the state, from all across the country, wanting to see what’s happening here in Altoona. It’s just so innovative and, you know, gives an opportunity to really experience the businesses in a different way to bring community together. It’s just a really, really cool space,” said Missy Hughes, the Secretary of the WEDC. (This quote previously appeared here, from WEAU.)

