Two overnight closures coming on Highway 1 at Tank Hill

CANADA, August 7 - Two overnight closures will take place on Highway 1 at Tank Hill, located approximately 14 kilometres east of Lytton, to allow for the placement of deck concrete on the new overpass structure.

Highway 1 between Highway 12 in Lytton and Highway 8 in Spences Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. The second closure will occur from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Checkpoints with traffic-management personnel will be set up at the Highway 12 and Highway 8 intersections to provide travellers with information about alternative routes during the closures. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Local traffic will be able to access the Gladwin area via Nicomen River Road. All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12 and Highway 5. Portable message boards in Cache Creek, Lillooet and Ashcroft will provide further guidance for drivers.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the forecast and visit: www.drivebc.ca

Or follow @DriveBC on social media.