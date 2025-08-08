11 Seventy2 Capital Team Members Listed as 2025 Five Star Wealth Managers

This honor recognizes their dedication to their role as a trusted professional to guide clients in their financial decision-making.” — Paul Carlson, CEO, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that eleven of their advisors have been named as 2025 Five Star Professional Wealth Managers:

• Troy Elser – Senior Managing Director, Hunt Valley

• Linda Whittington – Managing Director, Tysons

• Mike Levitsky – Managing Director, Investment Strategy

• Michael Hartman – Executive Director & Financial Advisor

• Kyle Hublitz – Executive Director & Financial Advisor

• Scott Stephen - Executive Director & Financial Advisor

• James Brockett – Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Don Dearie – Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

• David Holdsworth – Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Steve Otten – Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

• John Pagano - Assistant Vice President & Financial Advisor

“Seventy2 Capital is proud to have eleven team members rank as Five Star Wealth Managers in 2025,” said Paul Carlson, CEO of the practice. “This honor recognizes their dedication to their role as a trusted professional to guide clients in their financial decision-making.”

According to fivestarprofessional.com, The Five Star Wealth Manager is awarded to advisors that go above and beyond in order to satisfy their clients and provide the best financial services possible to each individual. Advisors must meet a vast list of criteria including assets under management, client retention rate, quality of service, and commitment to their clients’ needs. The advisors that meet the criteria undergo a thorough regulatory and compliance review, and are then given the recognition as a Five Star Wealth Manager.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2025 For more please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2025 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons.com).

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

About Five Star Professional Wealth Managers

This award was issued on 01/01/2025 by Five Star Professional (FSP) for the time period 04/10/2024 through 10/31/2024. 2389 Baltimore-area wealth managers were considered for the award; 254 (11 % of candidates) were named 2025 Five Star Wealth Managers.

Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Five Star Wealth Managers. The award is based on 10 objective criteria including: credentialed as a registered investment adviser (RIA), actively licensed for a minimum of 5 years, favorable regulatory and complaint history review, client retention rates, client assets administered, number of client households served, and education and professional designations.

Legal Disclaimer:

