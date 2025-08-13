New Book Chronicles Education and Politics in England Through the Eyes of Veteran Commentator John Howson

John Howson

Collection of 2013 blog posts captures key moments in education policy, local government, and political life during the coalition years.

LONDON, OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book by education expert and political commentator John Howson offers an inside look at the education landscape in England during 2013, a pivotal year under the coalition government. The work compiles selected blog posts written by Howson in the run-up to, and following, his election to Oxfordshire County Council.The collection covers a variety of subjects, from Howson’s early warning of an impending teacher supply crisis a prediction initially challenged by Department for Education civil servants but later proven correct to lighter pieces such as a challenging education quiz and the annual December awards recognising contributions across the sector.Drawing on decades of experience, Howson’s career in education began in Tottenham in the 1970s, where he encountered first-hand issues such as classroom knife crime. He later earned a higher degree from Oxford, spent a decade at the School of Education at Oxford Brookes University, served as a government adviser, and wrote for the Times Educational Supplement between 1997 and 2011.His political life includes five general election campaigns, four county council elections, and three police and crime commissioner elections as a Liberal Democrat candidate. In Oxfordshire County Council, he has held the education portfolio and advised national education spokespeople.The book offers insights relevant to students of education and politics, as well as general readers interested in the intersection of local governance and schooling. Its concise posts make it accessible to a broad audience, while also serving as a valuable resource for local politicians shaping education policy.The book is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FM84M3SX/ About John HowsonJohn Howson is a long-time figure in education and politics, known for his commentary on teacher supply and education policy in England. His expertise spans teaching, academic leadership, government advisory roles, and elected office.

