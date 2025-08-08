Aircraft Hydraulic System Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aircraft Hydraulic System Market?

In the past few years, the market size for the aircraft hydraulic system has expanded swiftly. The market is predicted to rise from a value of $2.56 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors that contribute to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of commercial aviation, modernization of military aircraft, the aging of the aircraft fleet, strict aircraft safety regulations, and the emergence of new markets.

Over the coming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the aircraft hydraulic system market. The market is estimated to reach $4.68 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to the development of electric aircraft, resurgence of air travel, increase in defense budgets, and fluctuations in trade and geopolitical scenarios. Key trends predicted in the forecast period involve electrification and hybridization, the implementation of sustainable hydraulic systems, Internet of Things (IoT), and predictive maintenance, the use of intelligent sensors, and the adoption of additive manufacturing.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aircraft Hydraulic System Market?

The aircraft hydraulic system market's growth is anticipated to be fuelled by an upsurge in the use of larger commercial airplanes. Larger commercial aircraft are understood as vehicles capable of carrying 12,500 pounds. The use of aircraft hydraulics is vital for maintaining the necessary uniformity for large-scale aircraft; it also aids in reducing cooling costs and enhancing load handling capabilities. To illustrate, Airbus SE, a Netherlands-based aircraft manufacturing company, delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 clients in 2022, marking an 8% rise from 2021. Consequently, the growing adoption of larger commercial airplanes is propelling the aircraft hydraulic system market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aircraft Hydraulic System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Dynex/Rivett Inc.

• Liebherr-International AG

• Woodward Inc.

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Arkwin Industries Inc.

• Safran S.A.

• Hycom Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

• Senior plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Hydraulic System Industry?

The evolution of technology has become a crucial trend gaining traction in the aircraft hydraulic system market. Established companies in the sector are leveraging these advancements to maintain market dominance. To exemplify, Greene Tweed, a high-performance seal manufacturer based in the US, has launched a new L-Cap seal specifically for hydraulic applications within the aerospace sector. The company asserts that this seal significantly outperforms its counterparts due to the exclusive use of proprietary materials such as Avalon PTFE, Arlon PEEK, and elastomers. This leads to benefits such as increased lifespan, reduced fluid leakage, and superior performance across an extensive temperature spectrum. Used in critical flight actuation systems, Greene Tweed's L-Cap seal enhances fluid sealing in hydraulic cylinders, particularly under high pressure conditions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Hydraulic System Market Report?

The aircraft hydraulic system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Open-Center, Closed-Center

2) By Component: Reservoirs, Pumps, Valves, Hydraulic Fuses, Accumulators, Actuators, Other Components

3) By Fluid Type: Vegetable-Based, Petroleum-Based, Synthetic-Based

4) By Wing Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing

5) By End User: Air force, Commercial and General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Open-Center Hydraulic Systems: Power Pack Systems, Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs), Flow Control Components, Open-Loop Systems

2) By Closed-Center Hydraulic Systems: Power-Boosted Systems, Integrated Hydraulic Actuation Systems, Closed-Loop Control Systems, Fly-by-Wire Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aircraft Hydraulic System Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the aircraft hydraulic system market, and it is predicted that North America will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the global aircraft hydraulic system market incorporates an analysis of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

