Legacy Credit Union Opens New Branch in McCalla, Alabama, Celebrates with Community Leaders

Legacy Credit Union's newest branch location in McCalla, Alabama Legacy Credit Union McCalla branch ribbon cutting ceremony Left to right: Karene Stricklin (Board Member), Michael Patterson (Board Chairman), Tobi Weingart (The League of Credit Unions and Affiliates), Rep. Terri Sewell, Glenn Bryan (President & CEO), Michelle Roth (The League of Credit Unions) , Joe Bolen (Board Member)

New full-service branch expands access to financial services in Jefferson County and highlights Legacy’s commitment to community growth and inclusion

Our mission has always been to serve our members with excellence. We are proud to extend our reach into the McCalla community and look forward to helping members craft brighter financial futures.” — Glenn Bryan, Legacy President and CEO

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Community Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch located in McCalla, Alabama. The branch officially opened to the public on July 8th, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by U.S. Representative Terri Sewell, local credit union executives, and representatives from the League of Credit Unions and Affiliates on July 28th, 2025. The event highlighted Legacy’s role as a collaborative leader in Alabama’s credit union sector, bringing together notable voices and advocates for financial inclusion and economic development.

Located at the heart of McCalla, the new branch offers full-service banking, personalized financial advising, and digital-first solutions to help members craft lasting financial legacies. The branch reflects Legacy’s modern approach to credit union service—tech-enabled, human-centered, and community-focused.

“Our mission has always been to serve our members with excellence and integrity,” said Glenn Bryan, President and CEO of Legacy Credit Union. “We are proud to extend our reach into the McCalla community and look forward to helping Legacy members craft brighter financial futures.”

The new McCalla location will host a Community Grand Opening Celebration on Tuesday, August 26th from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. There will be food trucks, sweet treats, a ribbon cutting with the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, and plenty of swag and giveaways. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

