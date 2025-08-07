CSDE Launches Webpages Detailing Intervention Efforts to Support Bridgeport and Hartford Public School Districts
08/07/2025
(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) announced two new webpages dedicated to providing all relevant information related to the state’s ongoing support and intervention efforts in Bridgeport Public Schools and Hartford Public Schools. These sites underscore the CSDE’s continued commitment to transparency, collaboration, and accountability in addressing the needs of students, families, and school staff.
The newly launched Bridgeport and Hartford intervention pages on the CSDE website provide:
- Comprehensive timelines of the CSDE’s actions
- Relevant documents and resources
- Reports to the State Board of Education
- Additional progress updates
These pages are part of the CSDE’s broader effort to ensure that the public has clear, accessible, and timely information on district-level interventions.
The CSDE’s interventions in Bridgeport and Hartford focus on improving student outcomes, strengthening district operations, and building long-term capacity for sustained improvement.
To learn more, visit:
• Bridgeport: https://portal.ct.gov/sde/board/state-board-of-education/bridgeport-intervention
• Hartford: https://portal.ct.gov/sde/board/state-board-of-education/hartford-intervention
