08/07/2025

CSDE Launches Webpages Detailing Intervention Efforts to Support Bridgeport and Hartford Public School Districts

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) announced two new webpages dedicated to providing all relevant information related to the state’s ongoing support and intervention efforts in Bridgeport Public Schools and Hartford Public Schools. These sites underscore the CSDE’s continued commitment to transparency, collaboration, and accountability in addressing the needs of students, families, and school staff.



The newly launched Bridgeport and Hartford intervention pages on the CSDE website provide:

Comprehensive timelines of the CSDE’s actions

Relevant documents and resources

Reports to the State Board of Education

Additional progress updates

These pages are part of the CSDE’s broader effort to ensure that the public has clear, accessible, and timely information on district-level interventions.



The CSDE’s interventions in Bridgeport and Hartford focus on improving student outcomes, strengthening district operations, and building long-term capacity for sustained improvement.



To learn more, visit:

• Bridgeport: https://portal.ct.gov/sde/board/state-board-of-education/bridgeport-intervention

• Hartford: https://portal.ct.gov/sde/board/state-board-of-education/hartford-intervention

August 7, 2025



Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov