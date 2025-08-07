CirTran Corporation Announces Listing on OTCID Market

CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRX)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CirTran Corporation (OTCID: CIRX) today announced that it has successfully met the eligibility requirements for inclusion on the OTCID Market, a tier of the OTC Markets Group.The Company’s qualification for the OTCID Market represents a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing transparency and accessibility for U.S. investors, broker-dealers, and regulatory stakeholders. As part of its listing, CirTran has provided current financial disclosures, management certifications, and verified its company profile, in accordance with the standards outlined by OTC Markets. For further details on OTCID requirements, please refer to: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCIDRules.pdf In alignment with its strategic growth objectives, CirTran also announced its intention to pursue qualification for the OTCQBVenture Market, which entails more stringent financial, disclosure, and corporate governance requirements than those applicable to the OTCID tier. Additional information regarding OTCQB standards can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB_Standards.pdf CirTran affirms that it is current with all financial reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines and remains committed to maintaining compliance with applicable disclosure standards.About CirTran CorporationCirTran Corporation has transitioned from its origins in electronics contract manufacturing to become a global manufacturer and distributor serving the adult lifestyle and entertainment industry. The Company continues to diversify its product offerings and expand its market reach through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

