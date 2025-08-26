Taxes for Expats Introduces Pre-Filled Tax Questionnaire, Accelerating US Expat Filing Worldwide

Taxes for Expats (TFX)

TFX has spent more than two decades refining tools that make cross-border compliance less burdensome. The pre-filled questionnaire is the latest step in giving taxpayers their time back.” — Ines Zemelman, EA, founder and president of TFX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taxes for Expats, a New York-based provider of US tax-preparation services for Americans living abroad, announced the launch of a Pre-Filled Tax Questionnaire (TQ) that leverages smart automation to simplify and expedite the annual filing process.The new feature allows clients to upload a prior-year IRS Form 1040; the platform then auto-populates recurring data fields, leaving only current-year changes for review. Internal testing shows a reduction in manual entry of up to half, according to the company.Built for complex expatriate needsThe firm’s 80-plus credentialed professionals – CPAs, Enrolled Agents, and attorneys – handle matters ranging from FBAR and FATCA reporting to streamlined filing for late filers. Each return undergoes a supervisor review before submission, a process that the company states contributes to a 97 percent on-time filing rate.“The company is responsive, answers all tax questions, and makes the whole process a breeze,” said Mujtaba , a US taxpayer residing in Great Britain. “The Tax Questionnaire format was beneficial. I suggested a tip to be added, and the next day it was.”What makes Taxes for Expats stand outTFX’s reputation is built on verified client feedback and years of consistent, reliable service. Clients benefit from clear, accurate filings that reduce the risk of errors or delays, supported by experienced professionals and secure technology capable of handling complex cross-border returns.The process is designed to save time, minimize administrative effort, and provide tailored guidance that helps taxpayers abroad meet their obligations with confidence and less stress.About Taxes for ExpatsFounded in 1998, Taxes for Expats (TFX) delivers US tax-preparation, planning, and advisory services to Americans and Green Card holders in more than 175 countries. The firm has prepared over 50,000 expatriate returns and maintains a 4.8-star average across 4,000 public reviews.Still wondering why TFX is the #1 trusted partner for US taxpayers abroad? Book a free consultation today and find out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.