EV Across USA Launches Nationwide to Drive America’s Electric Vehicle Future

EV Across USA launches to educate and empower Americans nationwide to switch to electric vehicles through outreach, incentives, and community events.

We’re building a future where electric vehicles aren’t just for the few—they’re for everyone,” — Dan Kost, Executive Director of EV Across USA.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bi State Developers, A Colorado Corporation, announces the launch of three groundbreaking initiatives that will transform how America approaches electric vehicle infrastructure in remote locations. The company's flagship innovation centers on revolutionary EV solar charging carports designed specifically for off-grid deployment.Breaking Through Traditional Infrastructure BarriersYou've seen the headlines about America's strained power grid. You've watched utility companies struggle with the massive costs of extending electrical infrastructure to remote locations. Now, there's a solution that changes everything.Bi State Developers' new EV solar charging carports represent a fundamental shift in how we think about electric vehicle infrastructure. These systems don't require connection to the traditional power grid, eliminating the primary cost barrier that has kept EV charging out of America's most remote locations.Alt text: Solar-powered EV charging carports providing off-grid charging solutions for remote locations - EV Across USA sustainable infrastructureThe Three Major Initiatives Reshaping EV InfrastructureThe company's comprehensive approach addresses multiple sectors simultaneously:Initiative One: Off-Grid Solar Carport SystemsThe flagship program delivers complete EV charging solutions that operate independently of electrical grid connections. These systems combine solar energy collection with advanced battery storage, creating reliable charging stations in previously impossible locations.Initiative Two: Rapid Deployment FrameworkA streamlined installation process that reduces deployment time from months to weeks. The modular design allows for quick assembly and immediate operation, perfect for emergency response situations or urgent infrastructure needs.Initiative Three: Weather-Resilient Backup SystemsEach installation includes integrated propane generator backup systems, ensuring operation during severe weather conditions when solar panels may be covered with snow or sunlight is limited.Revolutionary Impact on Target MarketsYour organization faces unique challenges when it comes to EV infrastructure. Traditional solutions require expensive grid connections that simply aren't feasible in remote locations. Bi State Developers' approach eliminates these constraints entirely.Utility Companies benefit from reduced infrastructure investment while still meeting clean energy mandates. The off-grid approach means no costly transmission line extensions or grid capacity upgrades.Municipalities can now offer EV charging in parks, recreational areas, and other remote public facilities without the prohibitive costs of electrical infrastructure expansion.National Forest Services gain the ability to support electric vehicle tourism while maintaining environmental integrity. The solar carports actually provide dual benefits – vehicle charging and covered parking areas that enhance visitor experience.Alt text: Off-grid solar carport EV charging station supporting sustainable transportation in remote areas - EV Across USA clean energy solutionsMilitary Bases can implement secure, independent charging infrastructure that doesn't rely on civilian power grids, enhancing both operational security and energy independence.Technical Superiority and Cost AdvantagesThe engineering behind these systems delivers measurable advantages over traditional grid-tied installations. You save significantly on installation costs by eliminating the need for electrical infrastructure expansion. The modular design means faster deployment and easier maintenance.Each carport system includes:High-efficiency solar panel arrays optimized for various geographic locationsAdvanced battery storage systems with extended lifecycle ratingsIntelligent charging management that prioritizes vehicle needsWeather monitoring systems that automatically engage backup powerRemote monitoring capabilities for maintenance schedulingThe propane generator backup system represents a crucial innovation. When solar panels are compromised by snow cover or extended periods of limited sunlight, the backup system ensures continuous operation. This reliability factor makes the systems suitable for critical infrastructure applications where charging availability cannot be compromised.Alt text: Modern solar EV charging carport with backup systems ensuring reliable off-grid charging - EV Across USA infrastructure solutionsEliminating EV Range Anxiety in Remote AreasThe fundamental promise of these systems extends beyond simple cost savings. They address a critical barrier to EV adoption – the fear of being stranded in remote areas without charging options.American electric vehicle owners will no longer face limitations on where they can travel. National parks, remote recreational areas, and rural destinations become accessible to EV drivers when reliable charging infrastructure exists independent of traditional electrical grids.This accessibility factor drives economic development in previously underserved areas. Rural communities can now attract EV-driving tourists and residents without waiting for costly grid infrastructure improvements.Market Timing and Industry DisruptionThe launch comes at a critical moment in American energy infrastructure development. Traditional electrical grids face increasing strain from extreme weather events, growing electricity demand, and aging infrastructure. Bi State Developers' solution provides resilience through independence.Industry analysts project significant growth in off-grid charging solutions over the next decade. Early adopters gain competitive advantages in serving EV-driving customers while contributing to national energy security goals.Alt text: Remote off-grid solar EV charging station in mountain forest demonstrating EV Across USA sustainable charging solutionsThe timing also aligns with federal infrastructure initiatives and clean energy mandates. Organizations implementing these systems often qualify for various tax incentives and grant programs, further improving the economic case for adoption.Scalability and Future ExpansionYou can start with double-carport installations and expand as demand grows. The modular design allows for seamless capacity increases without major infrastructure changes. This scalability makes the systems attractive for organizations with uncertain future charging demand.The technology platform also supports future enhancements. As battery technology improves or new charging protocols develop, existing installations can be upgraded rather than replaced.

