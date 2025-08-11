Scraps: Poetic Prose During the Time of Contagion – Version.02

"Creative opportunity and moral clarity arise out of chaos."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For American artist, designer, and writer Dale McNutt, compelling national and global events between 2019 and 2024, peak years in an age of contagion—by disease, politics, industry, and global climate—evoked a personal call and response through insightful poetic prose, and informative sidebars, he titles Scraps McNutt’s writing examines the fractured American spirit and its global reflections. The nature of beauty, political discord, feminine power, God, or the devil itself—the author doesn’t hesitate to wrestle with fundamental truths. Scraps is an unanticipated jolt of conscious curiosity for our interconnected world. Poetry fused with narrative—it makes a noise.The author comments, “The definitions, statistics, and observations that occupy the left-page sidebars to the poetic prose originate from curiosity, moral outrage, and healthy optimism—that creative opportunity and moral clarity arise out of chaos—that the challenges of chaos birth new art, new science, and new power.”The poetic prose is woven with fact, notable quotes, and personal observation. McNutt invites readers to think critically about the forces shaping our world. During political dysfunction and authoritarian chaos, and the slog of judicial prudence—many will engineer a way forward. Many are full of kindness. If there’s a short list of essentials for being human, having deep feelings for the trauma of others is primary. At any one point during the day, and throughout this country and around the world, giving witness to tragedy occurs—in Ukraine, Gaza, Kabul, Tigray, Haiti, Myanmar and throughout the United States. Points of illuminated empathy are pinned. “Reset. Let’s build a better world,” is the author’s resounding call.McNutt’s experience as a designer, entrepreneur, and community advocate informs many of the themes of Scraps. With both vulnerability and introspection—he advocates for a strengthened psychology of self and place. The writing asks, “Is it possible to find balance amid a world seemingly at odds with itself? Surrounded by challenging elements, can we move into a new psychological space with grace and gratitude?”Dale McNutt and his wife Jeanne McNutt, former Executive Director of Uptown Partners, were both community advocates in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dale founded nonprofit StartUptown, Pittsburgh’s first entrepreneurial co-working and maker space, and is creator of 5thAVE Studio. Together they have spent over 30 years in communication design and community redevelopment. These experiences inform Scraps with a belief in the power of creativity to ignite change. They both now reside in Arrowsic, Maine.Scraps: Poetic Prose During the Time of Contagion – Version.02 is available at www.blurb.com Follow Dale McNutt on Instagram at @dalemcnutt for book extracts, updates, and more.

Global Book Network - Dale McNutt, author of Scraps

