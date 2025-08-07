Water and Sanitation on maintaining Vaal Dam full capacity to strengthen drought preparedness and water security

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) plans to keep the Vaal Dam full until the start of the summer rainy season. This is a strategic move to prepare for potential drought, as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) predicts that the central parts of the country will receive normal to below-normal rainfall. While above-normal rainfall is expected in the southwestern and coastal areas, DWS is ensuring that water storage remains high in key dams like the Vaal and Bloemhof to prepare for any potential water shortages.

In its weekly assessment, the DWS reported a slight decline in the Vaal Dam's water level. The current reading shows the dam at 106.3% capacity, a minor decrease from 106.5% the previous week. Since the resumption of normal operations, the overall storage level has been gradually decreasing due to ongoing water usage across the system and natural evaporation.

The Vaal Dam, a key component of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), continues to play a vital role in ensuring reliable water supply to Gauteng and the Free State. It is presently storing approximately 2.57 billion cubic metres of water, well above its designated full supply volume, underscoring the system's resilience and ability to meet regional demand.

The sustained high-water levels across the Vaal Dam and other reservoirs are reflective of the above-normal rainfall earlier in the year, and additionally, the effective water resource management during this low-flow season under normal dam operations. This strategic water management framework ensures consistent storage capacity across the IVRS, reinforcing the region's ability to meet ongoing water demands.

The IVRS continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining the Vaal Dam's supply by regulating inflows and supporting optimal storage levels. As the backbone of water security for Gauteng and surrounding provinces, the system is essential for ensuring long-term sustainability and resilience in the face of variable climate conditions and growing demand. According to the latest data, the IVRS is operating at a healthy 101.0%, reflecting only a slight dip from the previous reading of 101.2%. This minimal change indicates continued stability and resilience in the system's performance.

Reservoirs within the IVRS remain at elevated levels. The Grootdraai Dam's level has held steady at 99.4% for the past week. The Sterkfontein Dam, which serves as a crucial reserve for the Vaal Dam, saw a minor decrease to 99.3%, down from 99.4% last week.

Meanwhile, the Bloemhof Dam has experienced a modest increase over the past week, rising from 108.8% to 109.2%, but overall, it has been reducing since May when normal operations resumed. The dam will also be kept at above 100% full supply capacity and will constantly be monitored. This time last year, Bloemhof Dam was at around 91%.

Beyond South Africa's borders, the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, a key contributor to the IVRS, has shown mixed results. The Katse Dam recorded a decline in water levels, dropping from 91.5% to 90.6%. Conversely, the Mohale Dam experienced only a slight decrease from 102.2% to 101.2%, which signals continued stability in the cross-border water supply scheme.

The Department continues to monitor dam levels closely and urges the public to continue using water responsibly despite the current abundance. Efficient water use remains vital in sustaining long-term water security amid the increasing pressures of climate change and urban demand.

