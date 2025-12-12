Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi conducts last Thuntsha Lerole programme for 2025 at Moses Kotane Local Municipality, 15 Dec

The Moses Kotane Local Municipality which falls under Bojanala Platinum District Municipality will be a focal point for service delivery on Monday, 15 December 2025, as the provincial government will be rolling out the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme, Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded at Uitkyk village near Madikwe. This will be the last segment of Thuntsha Lerole for the year, as the next roll out will be undertaken in January 2026.

This programme will benefit communities from Uitkyk, Brakuil, Madikwe Koffiekraal and Vrede villages, where services including distribution of agricultural packages, food parcels and tree-planting activities will be undertaken. Health care awareness and promotion activities will be intensified as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public health education.

In an attempt to restore road quality and support service delivery in the local municipality’s rural areas, road blading from Koffiekraal to Uitkyk and from Uitkyk to Madikwe will be carried out, while the Clean Cities Campaign themed Rata Tikologo ya Gago will be implemented to address waste management challenges and encourage cleanliness in public spaces.

All provincial government departments and state-owned entities will be onsite to render a range of essential services and address service-related queries from the community members.

Moses Kotane Local Municipality is one of the ten local municipalities prioritised for implementation of phase 5 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole, which is experiencing a backlog in road maintenance thereby affecting accessibility for rural residents, and limited access to proper sanitation in these areas, among others.

The day’s programme will be led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, who will be joined by the MECs, Mayors and local traditional leaders.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded which will be rolled out in Moses Kotane Local Municipality, and a community feedback session which will be held as follows.

Date: Monday, 15 December 2025

Time: 09h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Uitkyk village, Open Space near Tholo Primary School

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 – Service delivery interventions and visits to project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 – Community feedback session

