Accurate Total Auto Care Announces Official Name Change and Full Rebrand

Accurate Total Auto Care in Springdale, AR, unveils its official rebrand from a transmission shop to a complete auto care center with expanded services.

This change represents who we’ve become—a trusted shop for all auto repair needs. Our new name reflects the total care and honesty we provide to every customer” — Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurate Total Auto Care has officially completed its rebranding initiative, transitioning from a transmission-specific shop to a comprehensive auto care center. Formerly known as Accurate Transmissions, the business has updated its name, visual identity, and messaging to reflect the full range of services it now provides to the Springdale community and surrounding areas.

This change follows the launch of the company’s new website earlier this year and aligns with the shop’s ongoing mission to serve as a one-stop destination for automotive diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs. Customers can now easily access everything from oil changes and brake work to engine diagnostics and fleet maintenance—all under a unified brand.

Located at 1809 S. Pleasant, Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764, the shop continues to serve both new and long-time customers with the same dedication, honesty, and certified service. The rebrand also underscores its long-standing reputation for dependable auto repair in Springdale, AR, backed by transparent pricing, OEM parts, and a team of ASE-certified technicians.

A Word from the Owner

“This change represents who we’ve become—a trusted shop for all auto repair needs. Our new name reflects the total care and honesty we provide to every customer,” said Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care.

About Accurate Total Auto Care

Founded in 1998 and based in Springdale, AR, Accurate Total Auto Care provides a full range of automotive repair services for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. With a focus on customer-first communication, efficient repairs, and ASE-certified technicians, the shop continues to serve Springdale and surrounding communities with integrity and care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.