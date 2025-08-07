Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina addresses UP's annual Women in Science Symposium, 8 Aug
The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the keynote address at the 7th annual Women in Science Symposium, hosted by the University of Pretoria on Friday, 8 August 2025.
Held under the theme "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science," the symposium will spotlight the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), while exploring concrete strategies to strengthen the pipeline of women and girls entering and thriving in these fields.
The event will feature trailblazers such as Dr Hafsa Essop, founder of PregiDose, the world's first mobile app specifically designed for pregnant radiographers. It showcases the potential of radiation protection and occupational health and safety to be facilitated through mobile applications.
Dr Essop is a senior lecturer in the Department of Radiography at the University of Pretoria's Faculty of Health Sciences.
Date: Friday, 8 August 2025
Time: 09:00 - 15:30
Venue: Future Africa, Hillcrest Campus, University of Pretoria.
Enquiries:
Veronica Mohapeloa
Cell: 083 400 5750
