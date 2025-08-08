Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Reach $54.02 Billion by 2029 with 6.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size And Growth?

The size of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The market worth, previously $40.51 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $42.08 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors like the escalating complexity of vehicles, enforcement of onboard diagnostics (OBD) standards, consumer consciousness and demand, regulatory compliance mandates, and the increasing intricacy of contemporary vehicles are believed to have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $54.02 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Growth is fueled by the expansion of electric and hybrid vehicles, AI integration in diagnostics, increasing vehicle connectivity, emphasis on preventive maintenance, and the advancement of telematics. Emerging trends include wireless diagnostic tools, cloud-based systems, mobile app integration, real-time remote diagnostics, and secure data sharing via blockchain.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market?

The growth in automotive production and sales is projected to boost the expansion of the automotive diagnostic scan tools industry. Automotive scan devices, which rely on data garnered from sensors, microchips, and integrated processors, are implemented to swiftly and accurately identify trouble spots in specific areas. As the volume of vehicles escalates, the demand is likely to rise for automotive diagnostic tools, for increasing efficiency and speed of diagnosing vehicle faults by repair and maintenance firms. For example, as per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association based in Belgium, in 2023, the world's motor vehicle production was 85.4 million units - a remarkable 5.7% spike from 2021. Moreover, in February 2022, Brand Finance plc, a British brand evaluation company, stated that in 2022, roughly 78 million units were sold in the automotive sector, registering a substantial surge of 10% compared to both 2021. Thus, the increasing vehicle production and sales fuel the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tool market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market?

Major players in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools include:

• Nippon Denso Co. Ltd.

• Snap-On Inc.

• DG Technologies Inc.

• Softing AG

• Actia Group SA

• Dsa Daten-Und Systemtechnik GmbH

• Hickok Inc.

• Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

• Delphi Automotive plc

• Kpit Technologies Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market?

The rise of technology is a notable trend that is gaining traction within the automotive diagnostic scan tool industry. To expand the availability of their product offerings to home-based clients, companies within this market sphere are making significant investments in the creation of cutting-edge technologies. For instance, in October 2023, Matco Tools - a renowned automotive tools manufacturer from the US, introduced its product Maximus Plus. This tool, designed keeping the budget-conscious customers in mind, is a diagnostic scan tool offering functionalities at the OE-level and an improved Android system. Maximus Plus allows automotive professionals to customize their diagnostic capabilities by selecting and purchasing only the brands required. This not only saves money but also enhances efficiency. Completed with speedy updates and a sturdy structure, Maximus Plus serves as the ultimate equipment for those in the automotive industry.

How Is The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segmented?

The automotive diagnostic scan toolsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), Electric System Analyzers, Other Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Offering Type: Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware, Diagnostic Software

Subsegments:

1) By On-Board Diagnostics (OBD): OBD-II Scanners, OBD-I Scanners, Wireless OBD Adapters

2) By Electric System Analyzers: Battery Testers, Alternator Testers, Starter Testers

3) By Other Types: Engine Diagnostic Tools, ABS and Airbag Diagnostic Tools, Multi-Function Diagnostic Tools

View the full automotive diagnostic scan tools market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth moving forward. The market analysis report on automotive diagnostic scan tools covers several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

