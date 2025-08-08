Dynamic Duo Kelsey and Lisa are back with a new single and the premiere of the New Music video for 'Cold Day In Mexico'

On location in Guanica Puerto Rico

Kelsey and Lisa premiere the new music video for their new single "Cold Day In Mexico" shot on location in Guanica Puerto Rico

GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a combined 24 years in the music industry and a chemistry that can only be described as serendipitous, country duo Kelsey and Lisa are quickly becoming a rising force in the genre. Their signature blend of organic country and island rock is inspired by timeless legends like Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, and Kenny Chesney. The result is a sound that feels both familiar and refreshing—sun-soaked, laid-back, and full of soul.Their story begins in a way that feels almost too perfect to script. Kelsey and Lisa met by chance at a regional venue, ended up performing together spontaneously, and instantly knew they had found something special. The crowd did too. The magic of that night marked the beginning of a musical partnership that has only grown stronger with time.Kelsey, a seasoned singer and guitarist, brings four decades of musical experience to the table. His solo career saw the success of three charted singles, but his work with Lisa has opened an exciting new chapter. The pair's ability to cover everything from Johnny Cash to Alanis Morissette shows the depth of their influences and the range of their performances.Over the past five years, Kelsey and Lisa have built a devoted fan base through their regional performances across South Carolina, Georgia, and neighboring states. Their residency gigs and consistent stage presence have earned them a loyal following and prepared them for their biggest step yet—the release of their debut album, On Island Time.Their debut single and video, “Takin’ It Easy,” was the first taste of the album and made an immediate impact. The laid-back, feel-good track earned high praise from a variety of outlets including Essentially Pop, The Hype Magazine, Plastic Magazine, Buzz Music, and the Associated Press. The music video highlighted the duo’s coastal flair and storytelling charm, further establishing their reputation as genre-blending innovators.Now, they follow it up with “ Cold Day In Mexico ,” a reflective, slow-burning track wrapped in tropical breeze and emotional depth. Filmed on location in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Director Fabian Alicastro captures the essence of resilience and commitment while navigating the ups and downs of a relationship With warm harmonies and vivid lyricism, the song paints the picture of a paradise lost, where memories linger like footprints in the sand. “Cold Day In Mexico” captures both the beauty and the heartache of distance, wrapped in a sound that feels like sunset on the coast.As their music continues to spread across streaming platforms and editorial spotlights, Kelsey and Lisa show no signs of slowing down.Fans can explore more of their music and journey through their official website Facebook page , or catch up on their latest videos via their YouTube channel.Whether you’re drawn to their warm harmonies, seasoned storytelling, or the breezy coastal energy woven through their sound, one thing is clear—Kelsey and Lisa are just getting started.

Kelsey and Lisa - Cold Day In Mexico (Official Music Video)

