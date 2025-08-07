Total Integrated Panel Systems (TIPS) Awarded 2025 TCA Excellence in Sustainability + Resilience Award

Project "The Hub" at the Ontario, California Airport Sets a New Standard in Industrial Sustainability Nearly 90,000,000 Pounds of Embodied Carbon Were Eliminated on This Large Industrial Project When Completed, The Hub Will Consist of Over 4 Million Square Feet of Industrial Space

We are honored to be part of the team receiving this distinguished recognition. Sustainability and tenant driven design are core to our mission.” — Dr. Marcus Blackburn

MORGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Integrated Panel Systems (TIPS), headquartered in Morgan, Utah, has been honored as a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Excellence in Sustainability + Resilience Award from the Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA). The award recognizes the groundbreaking work on The Hub project, located at Ontario International Airport, California, and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainability within the tilt-up construction industry.

The Hub, when fully completed, will feature approximately 4,236,000 square feet of warehouse space across nine buildings. The innovative design and use of sustainable materials are projected to result in an estimated reduction of 88 million pounds of embodied carbon. This remarkable achievement of reducing embodied carbon by 35% equates to preventing the emissions produced by driving 103,000,000 miles or saving approximately 3,900,000 gallons of fossil fuel. Concrete reductions on the project also saved approximately 500,000 gallons of water.

The award-winning project, developed by McDonald Property Group and Affinius Capital, was designed by HPA Architecture and engineered by Miyamoto International. It was expertly managed by general contractor Premier Design + Build Group, with significant contributions from the experienced concrete team at Guy Yocom Construction. This collaboration has set new benchmarks for sustainable industrial construction.

Dr. Marcus Blackburn, Senior Vice President at TIPS, remarked, "We are honored to be part of the team receiving this distinguished recognition from the TCA. Sustainability and tenant driven design are core to our mission at TIPS, and this award reflects the dedication and visionary collaboration of our partners, McDonald Property Group, Affinius Capital, HPA Architecture, Miyamoto International, Premier Design + Build Group, and Guy Yocom Construction. Together, we've demonstrated that advanced technology and sustainable practices not only benefit the environment but also deliver substantial economic value to our future customers."

The TCA, founded in 1986, is the international nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing the global tilt-up concrete construction industry. Each year, the TCA celebrates exemplary projects, organizations, and individuals that illustrate the diversity, aesthetic appeal, and versatility of tilt-up construction.

Tilt-up construction is rapidly gaining popularity across diverse building sectors, notably for industrial and commercial facilities. Known for speed, durability, flexibility, and significant cost efficiencies, the tilt-up market is experiencing robust growth, estimated at an annual rate of approximately 20%, with over 650 million square feet constructed annually in the U.S. alone.

The Hub project will be featured at the upcoming TCA Annual Conference, scheduled for October 1-3, in Nashville, Tennessee.

For further details or media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Marcus Blackburn

Senior Vice President

Total Integrated Panel Systems (TIPS)

801-652-1258

www.tipspanel.com

